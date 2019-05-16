×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Atlas Comics

Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures to oversee a writers’ room to develop stories and characters.

The Atlas library is being acquired debt free from current owner Nemesis Group and its principal Jason Goodman. He is the grandson of Martin Goodman, founder of Marvel Comics, which was later run by cousin Stan Lee.

Atlas’ history is tied up with Timely Comics and Marvel. In the 1950s, it ceased publishing superhero stories and expanded into other genres, including horror, crime and humor. Leading characters and stories today include Wulf, Iron Jaw, Son of Dracula, Brute, Texas Kid and Dopey Duck. It later restarted with superheroes.

Related

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal took several years to negotiate.

Paul said that the writers room will prepare ten story outlines from which the first projects will be selected for development and production. “We don’t yet know what our flagship character will be. We aim to generate material that will attract top talent,” said Scott Karol, SP Media Group’s president.

The plan is to put the first film into production in 2020, for delivery in 2021. Thereafter at least one film per year is intended to flow from the deal.

Budgets will start at $60 million and could reach “superhero level.” SP and Paramount will both contribute financing. Paramount is expected to own rights in North America and SP hold international, though the film rights will be jointly exploited worldwide, Paul told Variety.

“Intellectual property of this kind is hard to come by in this day and age,” said Andrew Gumpert, COO at Paramount Pictures. “We are excited to be working with Steven Paul and SP Media Group to bring the iconic Atlas comic book library to the big screen.”

Production on the first project is anticipated to begin during the second quarter of 2020, with a release in 2021. The companies intend to produce and release at least one superhero project each year thereafter. The films will be produced by Paul, Goldsman and Atlas’ president of production, Spike Seldin (“The A-Team”).  Development for Atlas will be supervised by Seldin. Greg Lessans will supervise for Weed Road.

Goodman will maintain a financial interest in the new Atlas company. He will be head of publishing, and involved in all future film and television productions, serving as executive producer on all films. Karol will also executive produce.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad