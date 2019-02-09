Stellan Skarsgard to Headline ‘Hope’ as TrustNordisk Boards Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

Stellan Skarsgard is set to star in “Hope,” Maria Sodahl’s Norwegian drama that Scandinavian sales powerhouse TrustNordisk has just boarded.

Skarsgard, who has the lead role in the Berlinale competition title “Out Stealing Horses,” stars in “Hope” opposite Andrea Braein Hovig (“All the Beauty”). The film is the story of a couple with a large blended family that has grown apart, but when the wife is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, their life breaks down and exposes neglected love.

The movie is being produced by producer Thomas Robsahm at Motlys, the banner behind Pernilla August’s “A Serious Game,” Eskil Vogt’s “Blind” and Joachim Trier’s movies, notably “Oslo, 31. August” and “Louder Than Bombs.”

Silje Nikoline Glimsdal, TrustNordisk’s sales and project manager, said the film is a “heartfelt and honest story.”

“‘Hope’ both captivates and inspires you by portraying the circumstances facing a serious and life-changing illness, and I’m sure that it will leave a mark on its audience and make you reflect on what is truly important in life,” said Nikoline Glimsdal.

Sodahl previously directed “Limbo,” which won five Amanda awards, Norway’s highest cinematic prize.

Zentropa Sweden, Film i Vast and Oslo Pictures are co-producing “Hope,” with support from the Norwegian Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordic Film and TV Fund, Eurimages, and in cooperation with SF Studios, TrustNordisk, NRK, SVT, Amarcord, Talent Norge and Storyline Studios. Budgeted at €3 million, “Hope” started shooting on Feb.1.