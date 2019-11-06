Spanish Superstar Santiago Segura Signs First Look Deal with Viacom Intl. Studios

MADRID — Viacom International Studios (VIS) has reached an agreement with Spain’s biggest domestic box office draw, Santiago Segura, and his production company Bowfinger International Pictures.

The deal gives VIS first right of revision and preferential acquisition over any upcoming projects for film or TV to come from the company.

Segura first gained widespread recognition in Álex de la Iglesia’s 1995 black comedy cult hit “El día de la bestia,” (Day of the Beast), before staring in one of his country’s most popular cinematic franchises, the “Torrente” series of films. Outside of Spain he is best known for his cameos in Guillermo del Torro films such as “Blade II,” “Hellboy” and “Pacific Rim.”

Segura directed, produced and starred in all five “Torrente” films, with the first taking the title as Spain’s all-time biggest box office draw in 1998, only to later be topped by its 2001 sequel. More recently he starred and directed the against-type family comedy “Padre no hay más que uno,” and Maribel Verdú-led “Sin Rodeos,” a remake of Chile’s “Sin Filtro” from Nicolás López. Both were major box office draws in Spain, banking $15.5 and $5.5million respectively.

In addition to commercial successes, Segura has won three Spanish Academy Goya awards for Best New Director – “Torrente, el brazo tonto de la ley” (1998), Best New Actor – El día de la bestia (1995) and Best Short Film Perturbado (1993).

“It is an honor that a group like Viacom, with its trajectory and international projection, and specifically Viacom Intl. Studios is interested in the first option for my television and film projects,” said Segura in a press statement.

“It is a true pleasure to have finalized this agreement with such a well-recognized talent as Santiago. This alliance opens up great opportunities by combining Santiago’s extraordinary creativity with the global reach of VIS,” said Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of Viacom International Studios.