×

Spanish Superstar Santiago Segura Signs First Look Deal with Viacom Intl. Studios

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Santiago-Segura
CREDIT: Bowfinger Intl. Pictures

MADRID — Viacom International Studios (VIS) has reached an agreement with Spain’s biggest domestic box office draw, Santiago Segura, and his production company Bowfinger International Pictures.

The deal gives VIS first right of revision and preferential acquisition over any upcoming projects for film or TV to come from the company.

Segura first gained widespread recognition in Álex de la Iglesia’s 1995 black comedy cult hit “El día de la bestia,” (Day of the Beast), before staring in one of his country’s most popular cinematic franchises, the “Torrente” series of films. Outside of Spain he is best known for his cameos in Guillermo del Torro films such as “Blade II,” “Hellboy” and “Pacific Rim.”

Segura directed, produced and starred in all five “Torrente” films, with the first taking the title as Spain’s all-time biggest box office draw in 1998, only to later be topped by its 2001 sequel. More recently he starred and directed the against-type family comedy “Padre no hay más que uno,” and Maribel Verdú-led “Sin Rodeos,” a remake of Chile’s “Sin Filtro” from Nicolás López. Both were major box office draws in Spain, banking $15.5 and $5.5million respectively.

In addition to commercial successes, Segura has won three Spanish Academy Goya awards for Best New Director – “Torrente, el brazo tonto de la ley” (1998), Best New Actor – El día de la bestia (1995) and Best Short Film Perturbado (1993).

“It is an honor that a group like Viacom, with its trajectory and international projection, and specifically Viacom Intl. Studios is interested in the first option for my television and film projects,” said Segura in a press statement.

“It is a true pleasure to have finalized this agreement with such a well-recognized talent as Santiago. This alliance opens up great opportunities by combining Santiago’s extraordinary creativity with the global reach of VIS,” said Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of Viacom International Studios.

More Film

  • Santiago-Segura

    Spanish Superstar Santiago Segura Signs First Look Deal with Viacom Intl. Studios

    MADRID — Viacom International Studios (VIS) has reached an agreement with Spain’s biggest domestic box office draw, Santiago Segura, and his production company Bowfinger International Pictures. The deal gives VIS first right of revision and preferential acquisition over any upcoming projects for film or TV to come from the company. Segura first gained widespread recognition [...]

  • Marriage Story

    How ‘Marriage Story’ Production Designer Jade Healy Used Colors and Negative Space

    Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is a blistering look at a relationship’s end, and the film’s production design becomes a way to understand the characters’ angst and individuality. We first meet our characters through voiceover as they recite the things that love about each other; the traits, the quirks, the strengths and all the things that [...]

  • Martin Scorsese'The Irishman' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Film News Roundup: AFI Fest to Honor Martin Scorsese With Tribute

    In today’s film news roundup, AFI Fest is honoring Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening will get a career achievement award, Katherine Erbe and Kelly Aucoin have new roles and Foresight Unlimited has a new owner. HONORS  The American Film Institute will honor Martin Scorsese with a tribute during its AFI Fest on Nov. 15 at the [...]

  • Our Men

    AFM: Bac Films Launches Sales on 'Our Men;' Unveils First Still (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bac Films has taken international sales and French distribution rights to Rachel Lang’s (“Baden Baden”) “Our Men” starring Louis Garrel (“An officer and a spy”) as a unit leader of the French Foreign Legion. Lang’s sophomore outing, “Our Men” (“Mon Légionnaire”) also stars rising French actress Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent!”). Aleksandr Kuznetsov (“Leto”) and Ina Marija Bartaité (“Peace [...]

  • Peanut Butter Falcon

    'Peanut Butter Falcon' Star Zack Gottsagen's Unlikely Path to Hollywood

    Zack Gottsagen has wanted to be an actor since he was a kid. Now, the 35-year-old actor with Down syndrome is in the spotlight with Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” The road trip movie stars Shia LaBeouf an as outlaw on the run who befriends a man with Down syndrome (Gottsagen) after he’s run [...]

  • Nicholas Britell

    Nicholas Britell Gets to the Emotional Core of Composing for 'The King'

    We’ve spent the entire summer listening to the “Succession” theme; the sound of extreme wealth and extravagance courtesy of Emmy-Award winner Nicholas Britell. The score reflects the absurdly manipulative Roy family. He’s no stranger to composing scores revolving around power and families; “The Big Short” and “Vice” come to mind. His work has garnered him [...]

  • Zhang Wei

    China's Role in Hollywood is Changing, Says Alibaba Pictures' Zhang Wei

    Former News Corp. executive Zhang Wei heads the Los Angeles office of Alibaba Pictures, the film making arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. With China’s digital economy developing so fast, the company has expanded to become a major player in film distribution and marketing, as well as investment. She spoke to Variety ahead of her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad