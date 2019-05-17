Spanish Pics Hit the Croisette

“4×4”

(Television Abierta, Mediapro)

First solo feature from Mariano Cohn, this is a pointed social dramedy about a thief trapped in a 4 x 4 by the car’s owner.

Sales: Latido

“Advantages of Traveling by Train”

(Morena Films, Señor y Señora Films, Logical Pictures)

Aritz Moreno’s debut feature, penned by Javier Gullón, revolves around stories told by untrustworthy narrators: a young editor and a psychiatrist who unexpectedly meet on a train.

Sales: Seville Intl.

“A Sun That Never Sets”

(Miramemira, Kowalski Films, 4 A 4 Prods., Tarantula)

Olivier Laxe, 2016’s Cannes Critics’ winner, now plays Un Certain Regard with this arthouse thriller about a convicted arsonist returning to his native Galician forests.

“Baby”

(Fragil Zinema)

A young junkie gives her newborn baby to a child trafficking racket and soon regrets the act. Juanma Bajo Ulloa directs.

“Bikes”

(Animation Bikes A.I.E., CVC Group, Aleph Media)

The first Spain-China co-production is an animated comedy about a brave mountain bike and his friends.

Sales: Filmax

“Breathless”

(Vaca Films, Ombra Films, Atresmedia Cine)

In Daniel Benmayor’s fourth feature, a high-tech home grows a mind of its own to protect its inhabitants from intruders, but becomes an equal threat to the family.

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

(Sygnatia, The Glow Animation Studio, Submarine)

A GKids pickup for North America, features an animated chronicle of Luis Buñuel shooting the 1932 masterpiece “Land Without Bread.”

Sales: Latido

“Double Plus Fifteen”

(Baleuko, Sonora, Potenza)

Maribel Verdu stars as a 45 year old falling for a 15-year-old boy in Mikel Rueda’s follow-up to short “Caminan.”

Sales: Filmax

“Dragonkeeper”

(Dragoia Media, Movistar +, Atresmedia, China Film Animation)

Selected for Cannes’ Animation Day, this Spain-China co-production is directed by Annecy Jury Award winner Ignacio Ferreras and Jian-Ping Li.

Sales: SC Films Intl

“Heroic Losers”

(K&S Films, Kenya Films, Mod)

Director Sebastián Borensztein re-teams with Ricardo Darín on this heist caper featuring a group of rural folk trying to recover their savings from a conniving lawyer.

Sales: Film Factory Entertainment

“HOus3”

(Ghostdog)

A sci-fi horror-thriller in which a hacker claims he’s uncovered a secret file revealing the future.

Sales: Cinema Republic

“I Am Here But You Can’t See Me”

(Zeitun Films, Roummana)

Beirut-set feature debut of Fveyrouz Serhal, produced by Felipe Lage. A female singer collides with a corrupt politician’s son.

“I Can Quit Whenever I Want”

(Telecinco Cinema, Mod Producciones)

Spain’s biggest local B.O. hit of 2019, directed by Carlos Therón.

Sales: Filmax

“Jordi’s Letters”

(Señor y Señora Films)

First solo feature from Maider Fernández Iriarte exploring the life of a 51-year-old man born with cerebral palsy.

“Liberté”

(Andergraun Films, Rosa Filmes, Idéale Audience, Lupa Film)

Playing Un Certain Regard, Albert Serra’s exploration of the limits of liberty is set in 1774 as three libertines flee France to pursue amoral desires.

Sales: Films Boutique

“Litus”

(A Contracorriente Films/Álamo Producciones)

Litus’ death unearths deep secrets and dormant feelings among his closest friends in a relationship dramedy from Dani de la Orden (“Barcelona Christmas Night”).

Sales: Latido

“Pain and Glory”

(El Deseo)

In Cannes competition, Almodóvar’s most autobiographical film yet sees Antonio Banderas play his alter-ego and Penelope Cruz his young mother and emotional mainstay. Sony Pictures Classics releases in the U.S.

Sales: FilmNation

“Paradise Hills”

(Nostromo Pictures)

Starring Emma Roberts and Danielle MacDonald, Alice Waddington’s Sundance-selected feature is a stylized sci-fi thriller set on a Pacific Island correctional center for non-conformist girls.

Sales: Good Universe

“Red Moon Tide”

(Zeitun Films, Amanita Films)

Lois Patiño, who won the emerging director prize at the 2013 Locarno fest with “Costa da morte,” helms drama set on the Galician coast.

“Sky High”

(Vaca Films)

Spanish action specialist Daniel Calparsoro (“Invasor”) returns with this crime thriller.

Sales: Playtime

“Song Without a Name”

(La Vida Misma, MGC, La Mula Prods., Bord Cadre)

Peruvian helmer Melina León’s stylish expose of 1990s baby-napping in Peru plays in Directors’ Fortnight.

Sales: Luxbox

“Taxi to Treasure Rock”

(Atresmedia Cine, La Terraza Films, Ikiru Films, AZ Films)

Argentine writer-director Alejo Flah offers this comedy about a cab driver, an ex-con and a bride teaming to discover lost gold in Gibraltar.

“The Weasels’ Tale”

(100 Bares Producciones, Telefe, Viacom Intl. Studios, Jempsa, Tornasol)

Juan José Campanella reunites with the sales agent and producers behind Academy Award-winner “The Secret in Their Eyes” on this dramedy about an aging star and her director living in a decrepit mansion.

Sales: Latido

“Turu, the Wacky Hen”

(Tandem Films, Gloriamundi Producciones, A Fonsagrada Producions, Brown Films, Pampa Films)

A Spain and Argentina animated co-production starring Turuleca, a hen who can’t lay eggs but can speak, and sure can sing.

Sales: Filmax

“El verano que vivimos”

(Bambú Producciones, Atresmedia Cine, La Claqueta, Warner Bros. Pictures España)

From the makers of “Velvet” and “Fariña,” a swinging romance threading 1950s and 1990s timelines.

“Wasp Network”

(CG Cinema, RT Features, Nostromo)

Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal and Edgar Ramirez star in Olivier Assayas’ latest, which turns on the true story of 1990s Cuban spies in America.

Sales: Orange Studio

“Way Down”

(Telecinco Cinema, Ciudadano Ciskul, Think Studio, TF1 Studio)

Freddie Highmore stars in this bank heist thriller, which is shooting.

Sales: TF1 Studio

“While at War”

(Mod, Movistar +, Himenóptero, K&S Films)

Alejandro Amenábar’s highly anticipated return is broadcaster Movistar +’s first original feature. Set in 1936, story follows a preeminent Spanish intellectual who first supports, but soon reviles, Francisco Franco’s military-backed uprising.

Sales: Film Factory