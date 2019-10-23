×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spain’s Regulator to Probe U.S. Studios Over Possible Anti-Competitive Practices

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rentrak

Spanish antitrust regulator, the National Commission of Markets and Competition, has launched an 18-month probe into possible anti-competitive practices by the local distribution branches of Hollywood studios Disney, Sony, Warner Bros., Fox, Universal and Paramount, as well as local companies providing digital services and exhibitors.

The antitrust body said it was investigating 14 companies “for possible restrictive practices of competition in the film distribution market.” It said the companies were suspected of having struck an agreement to share sensitive information provided in part by the the audience measurement company Rentrak.

Such practices also “consist of the agreement between the big distributors and the integrating company Ymagis to standardize their commercial policies,” the commission (CNMC) said.

The CNMC said agreements between competitors constitute a “very serious violation of competition law” and “can lead to fines of up to 10% of the total turnover of the offending companies.”

The commission said that the investigation is one of its priorities, “given the particular gravity of its consequences on  consumers” and on the proper functioning of the Spanish distribution market.

Earlier this week, the CNMC imposed a €1.5 million fine on Movistar for overcharging its competitors for El Partidazo, the premium service which airs the biggest football matches on a weekly basis.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Edgar Ramirez to Star in ‘The

    Edgar Ramirez to Star in ‘The War Has Ended’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Edgar Ramirez, best known for “Carlos” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” will star in the drama “The War Has Ended,” from writer and director Hagar Ben-Asher’s award-winning original script about a man in search of his children. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales at next month’s American Film Market. The film is being [...]

  • Spanish Antitrust Regulator to Probe U.S.

    Spain's Regulator to Probe U.S. Studios Over Competition Restrictions

    Spain’s regulatory body CNMC has launched a 18-month probe into the restrictions of competition between the local branches of six major distribution companies, Disney, Sony, Warner Bros., Fox, Universal and Paramount, as well as outfits providing digital services and exhibitors. The anti-trust body said it was investigating 14 companies “for possible restrictive practices of competition [...]

  • American Society of Cinematographers Honoring Frederick

    American Society of Cinematographers to Honor Frederick Elmes

    The American Society of Cinematographers will honor Frederic Elmes with a lifetime achievement award. The ASC is also honoring Donald A. Morgan with the career achievement in television award, Bruno Delbonnel with the international award; and Don McCuaig with the presidents awards. The accolades will be presented at the annual ASC awards gala on Jan. [...]

  • 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Nominated for

    'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Score International Documentary Award Nominations

    “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “For Sama” and “The Edge of Democracy” have scored multiple nominations for the International Documentary Awards. “Advocate,” “Honeyland,” “Midnight Family,” “One Child Nation,” “Sea of Shadows,” and “The Biggest Little Farm” also received nods. The 35th Annual IDA Documentary Awards will be held on Dec. 7 at Paramount Studios in Los [...]

  • Joker Movie 2019

    Box Office: How 'Joker' Became Insanely Profitable

    Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” has become a certified box office sensation, earning $744 million in worldwide ticket sales after less than a month in theaters. Making that haul all the sweeter, Warner Bros., the studio behind the R-rated origin story about Batman’s nemesis, spent $62.5 million to finance the film, a fraction of what most comic-book [...]

  • Mackenzie Davis Terminator Dark Fate

    ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Ads placed for the sci-fi action film had an estimated media value of $6.81 million through Sunday for 796 national ad airings [...]

  • Judy & Punch review

    Damon Herriman Stands Out as 'The Nightingale' and 'Lambs of God' Lead AACTA Nominations

    Dark thriller, “The Nightingale” and miniseries “Lambs of God” lead the pack at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. In nominations announced on Wednesday, they picked up 15 and 18 nods, respectively. Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale” was one of six films nominated in the best film category. With others including Mirrah Foulkes’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad