Spain Selects Almodovar’s ‘Pain and Glory’ as Oscar Entry

Spain has selected Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” as its submission for the Best International Feature Film Academy Award, from what was seen by many as the country’s strongest group of candidates in years, including fellow Oscar-winning director Alejandro Amenabar’s Spanish Civil war-set drama “While at War” and Salvador Simo’s animated feature “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” a Gkids pick-up for the U.S.

Almodovar is frequently considered a shoo-in to be selected by the Spanish Academy for submission. However, since winning a then-called Foreign-Language Feature Oscar in 1999 for “All About My Mother,” only three of his eight features have been selected by the Spain’s Academy with none receiving an eventual nomination.

The question then is, can “Pain and Glory,” a smash hit at Cannes and sure-fire contender for the Spanish Academy Goya best picture, break the streak.

Many are calling the film his best work since2006’s “Volver,” one of the three features to be submitted from Spain.

Then, as now, the film was a high-profile international hit featuring a major box-office draw in Penelope Cruz.

This time around however, the cast is headlined by Spain’s most recognizable leading man in Antonio Banderas. With the newly named Best International Feature Film Academy Award category now broadened to 10 contenders, sentiment at least in Almodovar’s native Spain is that the real news would be if he does not score a nomination.

Th real question might be if Bandera can follow suite in the best actor category having won that plaudit for his performance in the role of Salvador Mallo, a fictionalized stand-in of Almodovar himself, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.