Spain’s Good Mood Teams with ECAM Film School

BARCELONA – Spanish production company Good Mood has initiated a co-operation agreement with Madrid’s ECAM Film School aimed at creating professional internships for university alumni.

Madrid-based Good Mood was founded by Daniel Écija, a veteran producer and showrunner behind more than 30 TV series including, when Ecija was a senior executive at Globomedia, recent titles such as the groundbreaking “Locked Up,” one of Spain’s biggest primetime hits “Red Eagle,” and supernatural cop thriller popular “I Am Alive.” He currently has upcoming series “The Fence” in production.

Produced by Good Mood and Atresmedia, “The Fence” is a dystopian fantasy set in 2045 Spain starring Ángela Molina (“Broken Embraces”) and her daughter Olivia Molina.

Two ECAM screenwriter alumni, Roberto Martín Maiztegui and Clara Botas –pictured, are working on the series as part of the Good Mood-Ecam agreement. Spanish director Inés París (“Miguel and William”) executive produces alongside Écija, David Molina and Sonia Martínez.

“This agreement will allow students to come into contact with established professionals with large experience, learning from [working on] ongoing projects and gaining first-hand knowledge of the creative and production processes,” said ECAM director Gonzalo Salazar-Simpson, a producer on Spain’s biggest local B.O. smash of all time “Spanish Affair” and Enrique Urbizu’s acclaimed recent Movistar + Original Series “Gigantes.”

The Good Mood-ECAM agreement follows on the creation of two new postgraduate degrees at the Madrid film school: a Masters in Executive Production for Cinema and Series – co-ordinated by Salazar-Simpson and Boomerang TV head of co-production and international sales María García Castrillón – and a Masters in Screenwriting for TV series – coordinated by screenwriter and ECAM alum Ángela Armero (Gerardo Herrero’s “Los asesinatos de Goya” and Spanish mega-hit “Velvet”).

The Good Mood-ECAM agreement reflects one of ECAM’s guiding principles – to build bridges between education and industry. This mission also spawned the pioneering Incubator program, a top Spanish development powerhouse whose second edition projects were announced in early February.

“It’s crucial for our fiction industry to incorporate new talent. Our aim of becoming a reference for the national and international sectors depends on it,” Écija said.