×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Pictures International, Apache Films to Co-Produce Paco Cabezas’ ‘Adios’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sony Pictures Int’l Productions

In its continued bid to invest in Spanish film production, Sony Pictures International Productions has pacted with Enrique López Lavigne’s Apache Films to co-produce “Adios” by Spanish writer-director Paco Cabezas, who marks his return to Spain with the crime drama.

Cabezas has been building a notable international portfolio that includes “American Gods,” “Penny Dreadful,” “The Alienist,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “Neon Flesh.”

“Returning to Seville, the South, to the streets where I grew up, to shoot this film is a dream come true,” Cabezas said. “I’ve learned much from my work in Hollywood; each series, from “Penny Dreadful” to “American Gods,” has helped me grow as a director.”

“And I was dying to find a powerful story, moving, action-packed, made not only for a Spanish audience, but with an international [appeal], to be told in my land,” he added.

Mario Casas, who starred in Cabezas’ “Neon Flesh,” leads a cast that includes two-time Goya winner Natalia de Molina (“Quién te cantará”), Goya nominee Ruth Díaz (“Tarde para la ira”), and two-time Goya nominee Carlos Bardem (“Celda 211”).

Related

Casas plays a prisoner who secures permission to attend his young daughter’s first communion. Her accidental death during a shootout in the slum lifts the lid on a drug-trafficking and police-corruption scheme. It’s up to the policewoman covering the case to stop the father from seeking revenge.

“What attracts me the most about working with Paco, a Spanish director [seasoned] on the international markets’ new fiction landscape and in Hollywood, are the mechanisms to translate a moving story such as ‘Adiós’ to a global audience that demands a narrative that combines the intimate with the sense of spectacle,” Lavigne said.

In a joint statement, Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions, and Iván Losada, managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia, said: “Sometimes the smallest places hold great stories that connect with audiences around the world. Both Paco and Enrique represent a unique and global vision of the stories.”

Among its previous productions in Spain, Sony co-produced Agustin Diaz Yanes’ conquistador epic “Oro” with Atresmedia Cine and Apache Films, as well as Maria Ripoll’s rom-com “Don’t Blame Karma for Being a Jerk.”

“Adios” is co-produced by Olmo Figueredo and Manuel H. Martin’s La Claqueta PC in collaboration with Televisión Española, Movistar+, ICAA, and the Junta de Andalucía.

Principal photography will take place in Seville for eight weeks with a target release in Spain of late 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • The Hydration Room Ludo House

    Where to Recharge and Recover During Awards Season

    Wellness is way of life in California. Or more accurately, there’s an abundance of places that promise to transform guests into someone chiller and who looks younger (even for a few hours). Here’s where to recharge, relax and recover from that trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific or trans-continental flight or to fine-tune body and mind for the final [...]

  • Netflix and Amazon Embraced by Indies

    Indie Producers Embrace Streaming Services, Despite Some Downsides

    Streaming services Netflix and Amazon have been crashing the awards and festival circuit for a few years now, but is there success an outright revolution, or just a robust new business model? Either way, the producing community gives it a thumb’s-up — with reservations. To Anne Carey, who produced “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” which [...]

  • Karlovy Vary Festival Historian

    Milos Fikejz Was Karlovy Vary Festival's Resident Historian

    International cinema lost a great friend, passionate ally and most of all a trained, discerning eye for the soul of the film industry’s leading figures when respected Czech film expert Milos Fikejz (1959-2019) died earlier this year. Working primarily for the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, Fikejz served as one of the Eastern European fest’s [...]

  • 'Flatland' Review: An Exhilaration South African

    Berlin Film Review: 'Flatland'

    A grand, desolate expanse of hessian-rough desert, subject to unforgiving seasonal extremes of heat and ice, and whose scattered residents have mostly learned to live hard and die harder, South Africa’s Great Karoo is a region that really ought to have housed a thousand horse operas by now. It hasn’t, but an ambitious new generation [...]

  • Ruth Carter Ryan Coogler Black Panther

    Oscars Have a Duty to Respect Below-the-Line Categories (Column)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and ABC are determined to present a shorter Oscarcast on Feb. 24. One of their ideas: present several below-the-line awards during commercial breaks. Apparently they think audiences don’t care about those categories. Here’s a better idea: Explain this work to TV audiences, and get them involved with [...]

  • Mary Poppins Returns

    ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Revives 2D Animation

    Disney hit “Mary Poppins Returns” not only successfully revisited the iconic look of the 1964 classic, it also brought back old-fashioned pencil-on-paper 2D animation to a Disney feature production. For a 17-minute sequence in the movie, Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack and the children Annabel and John enter a 2D animated world of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad