Sony Nabs International Rights to Cannes Title ‘Bull’ From Film Constellation (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony has acquired international rights to Annie Silverstein’s featured debut “Bull” which world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section and went on to win three awards at Deauville.

The deal with Sony was negotiated by London-based Constellation Film which represents the film in international markets. Samuel Goldwyn acquired U.S. rights to the movie from 30West.

A portrait of a rebellious teenage girl from South Texas, “Bull” marks Silverstein’s follow up to her short “Skunk” which won Cannes’s Cinéfondation prize in 2014. The movie follows the relationship between a troubled adolescent from West of Houston whose mother is in jail and an ageing African American bullfighter.

The film was written by Silverstein and Johnny McAllister. Producers are Monique Walton, Bert Marcus, HeatherRae, Ryan Zacarias, and Audrey Rosenberg, while the executive producers are Cassandra Thornton, Johnny McAllister and Jess Jacobs. Bert Marcus Film produced and financed “Bull” with Invisible Pictures.

“Bull” recently swept three awards at Deauville, including the Grand Prize, the Revelation Prize for best first film and the Critics’ Prize.

Film Constellation’s slate also includes “Stardust,” Gabriel Range’s drama about David Bowie’s early days starring British actor-musician Johnny Flynn, as well as Sam Kelly’s New Zealand gang drama “Savage.”