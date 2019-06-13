SND, Superprod Team on Family Movie Adaptation of French Comics ‘Toto’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SND, the film and TV production/distribution arm of French network M6, is teaming up with Paris-based company Superprod on the feature film adaptation of “Les blagues de Toto,” the popular French comics. Created by Thierry Coppée, “Les blagues de Toto” comprises of 13 volumes and have sold more than 3.7 million units.

The family comedy will start shooting later this month in live action. Pascal Bourdiaux, who directed another comics adaptation, “Boule et Bill 2,” is on board to direct “Les blagues de Toto.”

The cast is headlined by children and completed by Guillaume de Tonquédec (“What’s in a Name?”), Ramzi Bedia (“Taxi 5”) and Daniel Prevost (“Diner de cons”). The movie will follow the adventures of a mischievous little boy – whose parents are separated — and his friends at school.

On top of producing with Superprod, SND has acquired French distribution and international sales rights to “Les blagues de Toto.” The companies Bidibul in Luxembourg and Frakas are co-producing. OCS has just pre-bought the movie at the film market of the Annecy Film Festival.

The key crew comprises of the cinematographer Stéphane Le Parc (“Serial Bad Weddings 2”) and set designer Maamar Ech-Cheikh (“OSS 117: Lost in Rio”).

Superprod is also currently producing an animated series based on the comics collection. “Toto” was previously adapted by an animated series by Gaumont for M6.

Superprod’s live action film production credits include “Croc-Blanc,” the movie based on Jack London’s novel. The banner’s slate of animated features include Christian Volckman’s “The Kid: An Animated Adventure,” a new take on Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 silent classic “The Kid” set in a futuristic New York City.