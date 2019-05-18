×
SND Scores Major Deals on Nicolas Vanier’s ‘Spread Your Wings’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread your wings
SND has closed a flurry of deals on Nicolas Vanier’s (“Belle et Sebastien”) “Spread Your Wings” following the movie’s market premiere at Cannes.

The lavishly-lensed family adventure follows an ornithologist who sets off to teach orphaned white-fronted geese how to migrate with his and uses his airplane to guide them all the way to Norway. “Spread Your Wings” stars Jean-Paul Rouve and Melanie Doutey.

“Spread Your Wings” sold in Poland (Monolith), Ex- Yugoslavia (Blitz), CIS (Pioner Film), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Mediasquad), Middle East (Grand Entertainment), Japan (Klockwork), Hungary (Cinetel), Canada (A-Z Films), Benelux (Belga), Israel (Red Cape), Taiwan (Av Jet), Switzerland (Pathé), Italy (Lucky Red), Germany and Austria (Capelight), Portugal (Lusomundo) and Spain (A Contracorriente).

“The first two Cannes market screenings proved that the story resonates internationally. Nicolas Vanier unique story telling, the movie themes does capture every audience,” said Charlotte Boucon, head of international sales at SND.

“Spread Your Wings is a big budget family adventures with an international appeal and potential. We had terrific feedbacks from distributors and buyers and expect more with the final screening on Saturday,” added Boucon.

SND is currently in advanced discussions with Chinese and Korean buyers and has received some strong interest from Latin American distributors. Co-produced by SND, the film will be released in France on in October.

    SND has closed a flurry of deals on Nicolas Vanier's ("Belle et Sebastien") "Spread Your Wings" following the movie's market premiere at Cannes. The lavishly-lensed family adventure follows an ornithologist who sets off to teach orphaned white-fronted geese how to migrate with his and uses his airplane to guide them all the way to Norway.

