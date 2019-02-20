×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sink or Swim’ Producer Alain Attal Wins Toscan du Plantier Prize

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
er prize during the cesar producers ' dinner , Hotel Four Season George V, France, on February 18 th 2019.//PARIENTE_pariente830052/1902190843/Credit:JP PARIENTE/SIPA/1902190845
CREDIT: JP PARIENTE/SIPA

Alain Attal, whose Paris-based company is behind Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim” and Jeanne Herry’s “In Safe Hands,” won the Toscan du Plantier Award, Gaul’s equivalent to the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck award, at a Paris ceremony on Feb. 18.

Attal, the founder of Tresor Films, was named France’s best producer of 2018 at the event, which was hosted by the French Academy of Arts and Science — just a few days before the Cesar Awards, France’s top film awards.

Attal said on stage that he shared the trophy with Hugo Selignac who runs the company Chi-Fou-Mi Productions and was featured in Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch last year. Together with Selignac, Attal produced Lellouche’s ensemble comedy-drama “Sink or Swim” which has 10 Cesar nominations; and “In Safe Hands,” nominated for seven Cesar Awards.

“Sink or Swim” follows a group of disenchanted men on the verge of a mid-life crisis who decide to form a synchronized swimming team. The film world premiered out of competition at Cannes and turned out to be a critical and commercial success, especially in France where it sold more than 4 million admissions in 2018. Studiocanal also sold the movie to a flurry of territories.

Related

“In Safe Hands,” meanwhile, charts the long and heart-wrenching journey of a baby boy from his birth to the moment he finally gets adopted. The movie earned one of its leading actresses Elodie Bouchez a Lumiere Award, France’s equivalent to the Golden Globes, last month.

This year’s prize marks Attal’s second Toscan du Plantier Award. The thriving French producer had won the kudo in 2012 for Maiwenn’s “Polisse” which competed at Cannes in 2011 and won the jury prize.

Founded nearly 20 years ago, Tresor Films has established strong bonds with many highly popular actors-turned-directors and has delivered some of the biggest French arthouse hits in recent years, notably Guillaume Canet’s “Little White Lies” (France’s highest-grossing local film in 2010); Maiwenn’s “Polisse;” Radu Mihaileanu’s “The Concert;” and “Sink or Swim.”

Attal and Selignac’s current pipeline includes Pathe’s big-budget submarine thriller “The Wolf’s Call” directed by Antonin Baudry and starring Omar Sy, François Civil and Mathieu Kassovitz. The movie opened today in France.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Film

  • Dean DeBlois'How to Train Your Dragon:

    How Dean DeBlois Broke New Ground in Sequel Strategy for 'Dragon' Trilogy

    As with practically every North American kid of his generation, Dean DeBlois had his mind blown by the original “Star Wars” trilogy. DeBlois — who was born in the tiny town of Aylmer, Quebec, where “Hollywood seemed so, so far away” — had just turned 7 when the first “Star Wars” movie opened in summer [...]

  • Dean DeBlois Chris Sanders Mulan Disney

    For 'How to Train Your Dragon's' Dean DeBlois, Animated Features Were His Destiny

    “How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois grew up wanting to be a comic-book artist. After meandering his way through fine-arts classes at Sheridan College for a year, however, he managed to get into the school’s summer animation program, where he found his calling. “Animation had everything I love about comic books — you [...]

  • er prize during the cesar producers

    'Sink or Swim' Producer Alain Attal Wins Toscan du Plantier Prize

    Alain Attal, whose Paris-based company is behind Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim” and Jeanne Herry’s “In Safe Hands,” won the Toscan du Plantier Award, Gaul’s equivalent to the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck award, at a Paris ceremony on Feb. 18. Attal, the founder of Tresor Films, was named France’s best producer of 2018 at the [...]

  • FilmNation logo

    FilmNation Promotes Ashley Fox, Brad Zimmerman to SVP of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmNation Entertainment, the independent studio behind “Arrival” and “Room,” has promoted Ashley Fox and Brad Zimmerman to senior VPs of production. The pair will source and develop material that can be transformed into movies and will oversee film productions on behalf of the company. They will continue to report to Ben Browning, FilmNation’s president of [...]

  • Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses after

    Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei Accuses 'I Love You, Berlin' Producers of Censorship

    The executive producer of anthology film “Berlin, I Love You” is engaged in a war of words with Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, whose contribution to the movie was left on the cutting-room floor. Ai contends that the segment he shot for “Berlin, I Love You” was axed by the producers for political reasons, out [...]

  • Oscars Nominees Popular Movies

    Oscar Best Picture Race Dominated by Box Office Winners

    This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ ill-fated popular film Oscar category could have just as easily been dubbed “best picture.” That’s because the crop of movies vying to take home the top prize represents the highest-grossing group of best picture nominees in nearly a decade. The eight films in the category [...]

  • Isabela Moner Marcel Ruiz Rosa Salazar

    Variety Announces 10 Latinxs to Watch 2019

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has also selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the annual celebration of promising talent in the Latino community that will include a panel and film screenings. This year’s honorees are Isabela Moner (“Dora the Explorer”), Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Bird Box”), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad