×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sigourney Weaver Starrer ‘My Salinger Year’ Pre-Sells to Major Territories for Memento (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Salinger Year
CREDIT: Memento Films International

Memento Films Intl. has inked a raft of strong pre-sales on Philippe Falardeau’s “My Salinger Year,” the big-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller that will star Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

Set to start shooting May 23, “My Salinger Year” has pre-sold to Spain (A Contracorriente), Latin America (Cinepolis), the U.K. (Thunderbird), Benelux (Paradiso Filmed Entertainment), Japan (CCC), Portugal (Outsider), Greece and Cyprus (Spentzos), Bulgaria (BTV Media Group), the former Yugoslavia (Dexin), Hungary (Hungaricom), China (Huanxi Media), South Korea (Jin Jin Pictures), Taiwan (Catchplay), the Middle East (Falcon Film) and global airlines (Entertainment in Motion).

Falardeau, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated film “Monsieur Lazhar,” wrote the big-screen adaptation of the memoir and will direct the film. “My Salinger Year” takes place in New York in the 1990s and follows Joanna (Qualley), who leaves graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer and gets hired as an assistant to Margaret (Weaver), the stoic and old-fashioned literary agent of J. D. Salinger.

Related

Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, Qualley spends her days in a plush office and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend. Joanna’s main task is processing Salinger’s voluminous fan mail, but as she reads letters from around the world, she impulsively begins personalizing the responses, discovering her own voice in the process. Douglas Booth, Seana Kerslake, Colm Feore and Theodore Pellerin have joined the cast.

The film is being produced by Luc Déry and Kim McCraw at micro_scope, the Canadian outfit behind Denis Villeneuve’s “Incendies” and “Enemy,” as well as Falardeau’s “Monsieur Lazhar.” Ruth Coady and Susan Mullen of Parallel Films in Ireland are co-producing.

The below-the-line team includes Sara Mishara (“Felix & Meira”), costume designer Patricia McNeil (“Small Crimes”) and production designer Elise de Blois (“Barney’s Version”).

Falardeau, Weaver Qualley and Booth are all repped by UTA; and Rakoff is represented by WME. UTA Independent Film Group represents U.S. rights with Memento Films Intl.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris Starring

    Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Biopic on Anti-Gay Activist Anita Bryant (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ashley Judd and Neil Patrick Harris will star in “Anita,” a long-gestating biopic of Anita Bryant, the TV pitchwoman and singer who campaigned against local anti-discrimination ordinances in Florida, inadvertently igniting the gay rights movement. Chad Hodge, creator of TNT series “Good Behavior,” will write and direct, and Howard Rosenman (“Call Me by Your Name”) [...]

  • My Salinger Year

    Sigourney Weaver Starrer 'My Salinger Year' Pre-Sells to Major Territories for Memento (EXCLUSIVE)

    Memento Films Intl. has inked a raft of strong pre-sales on Philippe Falardeau’s “My Salinger Year,” the big-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller that will star Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). Set to start shooting May 23, “My Salinger Year” has pre-sold to Spain (A Contracorriente), Latin America [...]

  • Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross

    Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross the Line’ From YouTuber David Victori (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mario Casas, one of Spain’s biggest heartthrobs, is set to star in “Cross the Line,” directed by Barcelona’s David Victori. It starts shooting May 24. Casas has lately branched out into more demanding upscale fare such as Netflix’s “The Photographer of Mauthausen.” Victori is the winner of the first YouTube Your Film Festival, having helmed [...]

  • Film Movement Takes U.S., Canada, on

    Cannes: Film Movement Takes U.S. and Canada, on ‘Temblores,’ ‘Genesis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Focusing on award-winning independent and foreign films by some of the world’s great directors, New York based Film Movement has acquired all rights to the U.S. and Canada on the latest titles by two auteurs with growing international reputations: “Temblores,” from Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante, and Quebecois Phillipe Lesage’s “Genesis.” “Temblores,” Bustamante’s follow-up to his debut, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad