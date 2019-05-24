SF Studios Acquires Nordic Rights to Ruben Östlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’

SF Studios has acquired the Nordic distribution rights to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” the Swedish filmmaker’s follow up to the Palme d’Or winning “The Swquare.”

A contemporary satire taking place in the world of fashion, “Triangle of Sadness” is set on a luxury yacht and ends up on a deserted island where hierarchies are turned upside down. The film is produced by Erik Hemmendorff at Plattform Produktion.

The movie, which marks Östlund’s English-language debut and his most ambitious feature ever, is approximately budgeted at 10 million euros.

“’Triangle of Sadness’ is an existential candy-bag; reflecting, provocative and entertaining. The bar is as usual set high and we are currently planning the wildest scene ever in the history of film,” said Östlund. “On a luxury yacht, in a storm, passengers are struggling with sea sickness and table etiquette during a captain’s dinner. A really nasty dish will be served.”

Hemmendorff said the “collaboration with SF Studios feels so right and so necessary (because) Ruben’s projects have grown in size there is a need to have a distributor with muscles.” SF Studios previously distributed two of Östlund’s films, “Involuntary” in 2008, and “Play.”

Yaba Holst, the head of Nordic acquisition at SF Studios, said the Östlund has gone from being a “rising talent” ro being a “giant of the North.”

“One could pitch SF studios as the Nordic powerhouse of Ingmar Bergman and Pippi Longstocking, names that for decades have represented the different poles of our magnetism. ‘Triangle of Sadness’ combines that magnetism in a unique way,” said Holst, who described Östlund as a true daredevil who continues to challenge and entertain the audience with strong drama, wise poetry and solid humor.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is co-produced by Film i Väst, SVT, Coproduction Office Aps, Arte France and Arte/ZDF and with support from the Swedish Film Institute.

Philippe Bober’s Coproduction Office is handling international sales on “Triangle of Sadness.” The film is expected to be released in 2021.