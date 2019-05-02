×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SF Studios Acquires Majority Stake in ‘Solsidan’ Producer FLX

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Soldisan

As it seeks to bolster its production input, the centenary Nordic major SF Studios has acquired a majority stake in thriving Swedish outfit FLX, the company behind the Netflix show “Quicksand” and some of Sweden’s most popular series, including “Solsidan” (pictured), and the popular movie “The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.”

Under the deal with SF Studios, FLX’s founder Felix Herngren and CEO Pontus Edgren will remain significant shareholders and keep spearheading daily operations at the company which will continue operating as an independent production company under its own brand. The pact has yet to be approved by the Swedish anti-trust board.

Michael Porseryd, CEO at SF Studios, pointed that both companies have been collaborating for several years as part of a distribution deal covering the theatrical release of FLX’s movies. “This is the next step bringing us together,”

Related

“The team at FLX, headed by Felix Herngren and Pontus Edgren, is among the most talented in our industry. Continuing to lead and develop the film and TV industry together with them will be very exciting and inspiring,” added Porseryd, who is now chairman of the board at FLX.

After successfully running FLX together for the last 6–7 years, Felix Herngren and Pontus Edgren said that “time (had) come for a new chapter in the company’s history.”

“SF Studios is a very strong player in the Nordic region with international ambitions. With SF Studios as a majority owner in FLX, we will strengthen our opportunities within distribution and in addition increase our possibilities to bring FLX’s productions to the international market”, said the pair.

A vertically-integrated production and distribution company established across the Nordics, SF Studios develops, finances, produces and distributes TV series and films.

“The transaction is a very important step in SF Studios’ ambition to be the leading production company of feature films and TV drama in the Nordic region, and to establish the company as a leading studio in Europe,” said Porseryd.

SF Studios previously acquired production vehicles with a solid track record, Tre Vänner (“Easy Money”) in Sweden and more recently Paradox (“The King’s Choice,” “U-July 22”) in Norway.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Soldisan

    SF Studios Acquires Majority Stake in 'Solsidan' Producer FLX

    As it seeks to bolster its production input, the centenary Nordic major SF Studios has acquired a majority stake in thriving Swedish outfit FLX, the company behind the Netflix show “Quicksand” and some of Sweden’s most popular series, including “Solsidan” (pictured), and the popular movie “The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.” [...]

  • 'Little Prince' Producer to Adapt 'Little

    'Little Prince' Producer to Adapt 'Little Nicholas' as Animated Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    After having been successfully adapted into a pair of live-action movies, “Le Petit Nicolas,” based on the popular series of French children’s books from the ’60s, will be back on the big screen in an hand-drawn animated feature directed by Gilles de Maistre (“Mia and the White Lion”) and Amandine Fredon. “Le Petit Nicolas, une [...]

  • Olivia Colman - Lead Actress -

    Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to Star in Florian Zeller's Movie 'The Father'

    Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar with “The Silence of the Lambs,” and Olivia Colman, who just picked up the Academy Award for “The Favourite,” will star in Florian Zeller’s movie adaptation of his hit stage play “The Father.” Principal photography begins this month in the U.K. Financing has been arranged by Viewfinder and Embankment, [...]

  • 'On the President's Orders' Review: A

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'On the President's Orders'

    The war on drugs has never taken more literal form than under the command of Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, who rose to power on a pledge to rid the country of dealers and addicts alike — and delivered on his promise in the bloodiest fashion possible, with police summarily executing thousands of people over an [...]

  • Hot Docs Partners Cofinances ‘Influence,’ ‘We

    Hot Docs Picks Two Projects for First Partners Co-financing Initiative

    Hot Docs today unveiled the first two documentary projects to receive production support through Hot Docs Partners, its CAN$2.6 million ($1.9 million) cofinancing initiative that was launched a year ago at the annual festival in Toronto. The most recent addition to Hot Docs’ CAN$9 million ($6.7 million) production fund portfolio, Partners matches a select group [...]

  • Garin Nugroho RiyantoOrizzonti Jury photocall at

    Dance Film 'Memories of My Body' Takes a Battering From Conservatives in Indonesia

    Muslim groups in Indonesia are calling for a ban on the film “Memories of My Body,” a drama from the country’s best-known art house director, Garin Nugroho. The groups say that the film is “sexually deviant” and promotes “LGBT values.” The film depicts the story of a young man from a dance troupe that performs [...]

  • Hnin Ei Hlaing’s ‘Midwives’ Takes Top

    Hnin Ei Hlaing’s ‘Midwives’ Takes Top Prize at Hot Docs Forum

    TORONTO — Director Hnin Ei Hlaing’s “Midwives,” which tells the story of two midwives who work side-by-side in a makeshift clinic, has won Hot Docs’ First Look program’s first prize and CAN$30,000 ($22,000) cash, it was announced following the close of the Hot Docs Forum and Hot Docs Deal Maker events Wednesday afternoon. “Midwives” was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad