“Serial (Bad) Weddings 3′ in the Works With Romain Rojtman, UGC, Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Rolling off the success of “Serial (Bad) Weddings 2,” Romain Rojtman is reteaming with UGC and Orange Studio on the the third opus of France’s comedy B.O. hit franchise.

“Serial (Bad) Weddings 2” was released on Jan. 30 and grossed over 45 million euros from 7 million admissions in France, breaking a four-year record for a local language film. The movie is currently having a theatrical roll-out in several countries, including Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada.

The franchise centers on the Verneuil family, an upper-class Catholic couple (Christian Clavier and Chantal Lauby) from a French province and their three daughters who have married men of different faiths. Rojtman, who is producing “Serial (Bad) Weddings” for Les Films du 24 and UGC Images, said the project’s plot will have a greater international appeal than the second opus, notably through the characters of the in-laws.

“Serial (Bad) Weddings 3” will bring back the Verneuil clan and their daughters’ in-laws for a family reunion. Philippe de Chauveron will soon start writing the script and will be once again directing. UGC will be distributing the film in France, while Orange Studio will handle worldwide sales. TF1 is co-producing, as it did the last two films.

The first movie, “Serial (Bad) Weddings,” was a massive hit in 2014 — it grossed $151 million worldwide. Besides this comedy, Rojtman is also behind various big-budget family comedies based on comicbooks, notably “Les Profs” and “Gaston Lagaffe.”