Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett Join Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Warning’

By

Patrick Schwarzenegger
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the star of romantic drama “Midnight Sun,” and Rupert Everett, whose recent credits include “The Happy Prince,” are among the latest additions to the cast of sci-fi thriller “Warning.”

Others joining the pic include “Cold War” star Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury, who will next be seen in miniseries “When They See Us,” and Garance Marallier, the star of “Raw” and “Pompei.”

They join previously announced cast members Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon and Thomas Jane.

Agata Alexander will make her directorial debut with the film, based on an original screenplay by Alexander, Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye.

The film “explores the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth,” according to a statement from the producers, Cybill Lui of Anova Pictures and Staszek Dziedzic of Film Produkcja (“Mr. Jones”).

The Exchange has the international sales rights. ICM Partners is handling North America.

The pic is shooting and will undertake post-production in Poland, which recently introduced a generous production incentive. It is produced in association with Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska of NEM Corp.

    Patrick Schwarzenegger, the star of romantic drama "Midnight Sun," and Rupert Everett, whose recent credits include "The Happy Prince," are among the latest additions to the cast of sci-fi thriller "Warning." Others joining the pic include "Cold War" star Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury, who will next be seen in miniseries "When They See Us," and

