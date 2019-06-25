‘Roma,’ ‘The Good Girls’ Top Mexico’s Ariel Academy Awards

The Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences hosted the 61st edition of their Ariel Awards on Monday evening, where Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and Alejandra Márquez Abella’s “The Good Girls” stood out among the winners.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Cuarón’s “Roma” scooping best picture is that it’s only the second of his films to win an Ariel award, and the first to be nominated for best picture. In 1992 “Sólo con Tu Pareja” was nominated for best first work and screenplay, and won best original story. In 2001 he chose not to submit his Oscar-nominated classic “Y tu mamá también” in protest at the Academy’s voting practices.

By the end of the Monday evening however, “Roma” netted 10 prizes, including best director, supporting actress, photography, screenplay, editing, sound, art design, visual effects and special effects to go along with the best picture prize.

A festival darling over the past year, Marquez’s “The Good Girls” turned heads in Toronto, Malaga and Miami and was nominated an eye-catching 14 times at the Ariel’s, scoring best actress, original music, costume design and makeup.

Actor Héctor Bonilla, screenwriter Paz Alicia Garciadiego and sound editor Nerio Barberis were awarded with the Ariel de Oro, or Golden Ariel, a lifetime achievement award.

Bonilla, who confirmed in February that he is in treatment for kidney cancer, is best known for his role in Jorge Fons’ classic “Red Dawn,” which earned him one of his five previous Ariel nominations and one of two wins.

Alicia Garciadiego was a standout writer of Mexican cinema from the late ‘80s through to the ‘00s, with three of her films receiving Ariel nominations. She also penned Venice screenplay winner “Deep Crimson,” and San Sebastian winner “The Ruination of Men.”

For nearly half a century now Barberis has been a constant on the Mexican cinema scene, having done sound on more than 60 features which earned him eight Ariel nominations and three wins for his work. Best known among them is Carlos Carrera’s Oscar-nominated “The Crime of Padre Amaro.”

This year’s awards also paid special attention to the #YaEsHora (#TimesUp) initiative, an industry-wide push to increase visibility for women working in the industry. The Academy committed to work towards creating workspaces free of violence, equality and parity in audio-visual fields, and the promotion of women’s narratives.

CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

2019 ARIEL AWARD WINNERS

BEST PICTURE

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez and Nicolás Celis

DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

ACTRESS

Ilse Salas, “The Good Girls”

ACTOR

Noé Hernández, “Eight Out of Ten”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Leonardo Ortizgris, “Museo”

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Benny Emmanuel, “De la infancia”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Hasta los dientes,” Alberto Arnaut

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Ana y Bruno,” Carlos Carrera

FIRST WORK

“The Chambermaid,” Lila Aviles

IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

“Birds of Passage,” Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra (Colombia, Denmark, Mexico)

PHOTOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Silvia Pasternac, Carlos Carrera and Fernando Javier, “De la infancia”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

EDITING

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough, “Roma”

SOUND

José Antonio García, Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay, Craig Henigham, “Roma”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Tomás Barreiro, “The Good Girls”

ART DESIGN

Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez, Oscar Tello, Gabriel Cortés, “Roma”

COSTUME DESIGN

María Annai Ramos Maza, “The Good Girls”

MAKEUP

Pedro Guijarro Hidalgo, “The Good Girls”

VISUAL EFFECTS

Sheldon Stopsack, David Griffiths, “Roma”

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Alejandro Vázquez, “Roma”

FICTION SHORT FILM

“Archangel,” Ángeles Cruz

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Long Live the King,” Luis Téllez

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“Symphony of a Sad Sea,” Carlos Morales

GOLDEN ARIEL

Héctor Bonilla, Paz Alicia Garciadiego, Nerio Barberis