×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Roma,’ ‘The Good Girls’ Top Mexico’s Ariel Academy Awards

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

The Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences hosted the 61st edition of their Ariel Awards on Monday evening, where Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and Alejandra Márquez Abella’s “The Good Girls” stood out among the winners.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Cuarón’s “Roma” scooping best picture is that it’s only the second of his films to win an Ariel award, and the first to be nominated for best picture. In 1992 “Sólo con Tu Pareja” was nominated for best first work and screenplay, and won best original story. In 2001 he chose not to submit his Oscar-nominated classic “Y tu mamá también” in protest at the Academy’s voting practices.

By the end of the Monday evening however, “Roma” netted 10 prizes, including best director, supporting actress, photography, screenplay, editing, sound, art design, visual effects and special effects to go along with the best picture prize.

Related

A festival darling over the past year, Marquez’s “The Good Girls” turned heads in Toronto, Malaga and Miami and was nominated an eye-catching 14 times at the Ariel’s, scoring best actress, original music, costume design and makeup.

Actor Héctor Bonilla, screenwriter Paz Alicia Garciadiego and sound editor Nerio Barberis were awarded with the Ariel de Oro, or Golden Ariel, a lifetime achievement award.

Bonilla, who confirmed in February that he is in treatment for kidney cancer, is best known for his role in Jorge Fons’ classic “Red Dawn,” which earned him one of his five previous Ariel nominations and one of two wins.

Alicia Garciadiego was a standout writer of Mexican cinema from the late ‘80s through to the ‘00s, with three of her films receiving Ariel nominations. She also penned Venice screenplay winner “Deep Crimson,” and San Sebastian winner “The Ruination of Men.”

For nearly half a century now Barberis has been a constant on the Mexican cinema scene, having done sound on more than 60 features which earned him eight Ariel nominations and three wins for his work. Best known among them is Carlos Carrera’s Oscar-nominated “The Crime of Padre Amaro.”

This year’s awards also paid special attention to the #YaEsHora (#TimesUp) initiative, an industry-wide push to increase visibility for women working in the industry. The Academy committed to work towards creating workspaces free of violence, equality and parity in audio-visual fields, and the promotion of women’s narratives.

The Good Girls
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

2019 ARIEL AWARD WINNERS

BEST PICTURE

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez and Nicolás Celis

DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

ACTRESS

Ilse Salas, “The Good Girls”

ACTOR

Noé Hernández, “Eight Out of Ten”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Leonardo Ortizgris, “Museo”

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Benny Emmanuel, “De la infancia”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Hasta los dientes,” Alberto Arnaut

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Ana y Bruno,” Carlos Carrera

FIRST WORK

“The Chambermaid,” Lila Aviles

IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

“Birds of Passage,” Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra (Colombia, Denmark, Mexico)

PHOTOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Silvia Pasternac, Carlos Carrera and Fernando Javier, “De la infancia”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

EDITING

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough, “Roma”

SOUND

José Antonio García, Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay, Craig Henigham, “Roma”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Tomás Barreiro, “The Good Girls”

ART DESIGN

Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez, Oscar Tello, Gabriel Cortés, “Roma”

COSTUME DESIGN

María Annai Ramos Maza, “The Good Girls”

MAKEUP

Pedro Guijarro Hidalgo, “The Good Girls”

VISUAL EFFECTS

Sheldon Stopsack, David Griffiths, “Roma”

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Alejandro Vázquez, “Roma”

FICTION SHORT FILM

“Archangel,” Ángeles Cruz

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Long Live the King,” Luis Téllez

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“Symphony of a Sad Sea,” Carlos Morales

GOLDEN ARIEL

Héctor Bonilla, Paz Alicia Garciadiego, Nerio Barberis

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Film

  • Méndez Esparza, Fernando Franco, Villaronga Projects

    Projects By Mendez Esparza, Fernando Franco and Villaronga at Small Is Biutiful

    Antonio Méndez Esparza’s “Que nadie duerma,” Fernando Franco’s “La consagración de la primavera” and Agustí Villaronga’s “3.000 obstáculos” figure among the seven projects to be pitched at Paris’ Small Is Biutiful forum. The closing event for the alternative Spanish film festival Dífferent 12!, Small Is Biutiful takes place June 26, bringing together French distributors and [...]

  • Judi Dench

    Judi Dench Says Works by Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey Should Be Respected

    Veteran British star Judi Dench has said that the work produced by Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey should be separated from the offenses they are alleged to have committed. Both Weinstein and Spacey face charges of sexual assault in the U.S., which they deny, and have been investigated in other jurisdictions as well, including Britain. [...]

  • Karlovy Vary Honorees

    Karlovy Vary Fetes Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson, Vladimir Smutny

    The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival Honorees JULIANNE MOORE, Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema An actress, author and activist, Moore has long earned accolades on her diverse career path. The North Carolina native won a Daytime Emmy with her first major TV role on the soap opera “As the World Turns,” [...]

  • CLOSE QUARTERS – In Disney and

    Korea Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4,' ‘Aladdin’ Share Weekend

    Two Disney releases, “Toy Story 4” and “Aladdin” ruled the weekend box office in Korea. Opening on Thursday, “Toy Story 4” earned $8.54 million from 1.12 million admissions over its four opening days. The animated family adventure film accounted for 32% of the country’s total weekend box office. May release “Aladdin” slipped to second from [...]

  • Lendita Zeqiraj Agas House Movie

    Karlovy Vary Embraces New Voices From the East

    When Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s East of the West competition opened to submissions from the Middle East two years ago, festival artistic director Karel Och noted it was “about time to abandon the political definition of the ‘East of the West’ countries,” long determined by the geographical boundaries hemming in the former Soviet bloc. Though [...]

  • Let There Be Light Movie Marko

    Tough Competition in Spa Town Festival

    When the curtain rises June 28 on the 54th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, there will be a conspicuous absence among the 12 titles selected for the main competition: Czech directors. It’s just the second time this decade that the host country has failed to field a single entry in competition, a [...]

  • Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp Join Edgar

    Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp Join Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” has rounded out its cast, with veteran actors Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp among the stars signing on for the latest movie from the “Baby Driver” director. Stamp can currently be seen in Netflix hit “Murder Mystery” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Rigg’s recent roles include Olenna Tyrell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad