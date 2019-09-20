×
‘Resident Evil’s’ Constantin Names Acquisitions, International Co-Production Chief

David Kehrl neuer Head of Acquisitions und Internationale Koproduktion bei Constantin Film / Weiterer Text über ots und www.presseportal.de/nr/12946 / Die Verwendung dieses Bildes ist für redaktionelle Zwecke honorarfrei. Veröffentlichung bitte unter Quellenangabe: "obs/Constantin Film"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Constantin Film

David Kehrl is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor, as the head of acquisitions and international co-production. He will report to Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the executive board at Constantin Film, which produces the “Resident Evil” movies.

Starting in February, Kehrl will be responsible for the acquisition of international theatrical productions for German-speaking markets and international theatrical co-productions.

Kehrl joins from Universal Pictures Intl. Entertainment, where he is responsible for the acquisition of scripted content rights as director of acquisitions and production. Before that, he was head of acquisitions and sales at Wild Bunch Germany for six years.

Moszkowicz said: “In David Kehrl we welcome an internationally experienced executive at Constantin Film. He heads a well-established acquisition team from our headquarters in Munich. The theatrical acquisition and international co-production divisions is in good hands.”

Kehrl said: “Constantin Film is and remains the international flagship of the German media landscape. I’m really looking forward to tackling the exciting challenges of our industry as a part of Constantin Film.”

  David Kehrl neuer Head of Acquisitions

    'Resident Evil's' Constantin Names Acquisitions, International Co-Production Chief

