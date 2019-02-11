Rémi Bezançon’s ‘The Mystery of Henri Pick’ Proves a Hot Seller for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has closed key deals on Rémi Bezançon’s “The Mystery of Henri Pick,” which is having its market premiere at the European Film Market.

The mystery-comedy, which is headlined by French stars Fabrice Luchini and Camille Cottin, was produced by Mandarin Production, the company behind Francois Ozon’s Berlinale competition film “By the Grace of God.”

Gaumont has sold the film to Germany (Neue Visionen), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Canada (AZ), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (Pathé), Benelux (Athena), Portugal (Films 4 You), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Hungary (Hungaricom), Poland (Aurora), Israel (Shoval), the Middle East (Four Star), China (Huanxi), South Korea (The Coup/Activers) and Taiwan (Creative Century).

“The Mystery of Henri Pick” was adapted from the novel by David Foenkinos that has been translated in multiple languages. The film follows a young editor working at a library in Brittany who finds an extraordinary manuscript and decides to publish it. While the novel becomes a bestseller, the widow of the author, Henri Pick, declares that her late husband “never wrote anything besides a grocery list.” Suspecting a literary hoax, a literary critic decides to investigate, with the unexpected help of the daughter of the mysterious Henri Pick.

Bezançon previously directed the Cesar-nominated “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” and “A Happy Event,” among other films.

Gaumont will release the film in France on March 6.