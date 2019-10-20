×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

RAI Com Takes World Sales on Italy/China Doc About Star Soprano Hui He (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hui He
CREDIT: Courtesy LeTalee

Italy’s RAI Com has taken world sales on high-profile documentary “Hui He, the Soprano From the Silk Road,” which is about the personal and artistic journey of one of the world’s leading sopranos and also marks a milestone Italian-Chinese co-production.

Hui He was born and trained as a singer in the Chinese city of Xi’an, which is the Silk Road’s eastern terminus and home to the famed army of terracotta soldiers. Today she is one of the world’s leading interpreters of Italian operas such as “Tosca,” “Madama Butterfly,” and “Turandot.”

He is currently leading the cast of the late Anthony Minghella’s Metropolitan Opera production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” in New York.

The long-gestating doc is “the story of a young girl who decides to excel in an artistic field that is not part of her culture and succeeds,” says producer Agnese Fontana, who notes: “We were looking for a story with a Chinese protagonist, but also rooted in Italian culture.”

After approaching He in Verona, where she performs regularly, Fontana – whose credits include Golden Bear-winner “Caesar Must Die” by the Taviani Brothers – and her partner Rosario Di Girolamo pitched the project during a “China Day” at the first edition of Rome’s MIA market, in 2015. The RAI Com deal was inked during MIA’s current fifth edition.

Subsequent to MIA 2015 the project, which is directed by Andrea Prandstraller and Niccolò Bruna (“MagicArena”), was set up as a 50/50 Italy and China co-production when Fontana’s LeTalee company teamed up with Chinese producer Duan Peng (“Folk Songs Singing”) and his Sunny Way Culture Media company.

The choice of theme that is such a good fit has made this doc “a best-practice blueprint for co-productions between China and the rest of the world,” boasts Fontana. Certainly it can now serve to pave the way for a stronger cinematic collaboration between Italy and China.

Research started in China in 2016 on this musical road movie set in the grand opera houses of the West and in China, which also recounts the sacrifices the soprano had to make. The shoot was completed at the end of 2017.

The creative doc, which made the rounds of co-production platforms in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, world premiered in competition in 2017 at China’s Silk Road International Film Festival. In Italy it launched this year from Bologna’s Biografilm Festival with Hui He on hand.

RAI Com, which is the sales arm of Italian state broadcaster RAI, is now expected to launch the doc, which is conceived for theatrical play, at many more international fests and is looking to score global sales beyond Italy and China, where Fontana says its festival launch at a few other screenings have been packed.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Dreamworks Abominable

    'Abominable' Release in Malaysia to be Abandoned

    Plans to release the increasingly controversial Chinese-U.S. co-produced animation film “Abominable” in Malaysia have been dropped, after the distributor said that it would not be cut. The film includes a scene which depicts a map showing the South China Sea and the so called ‘nine dash line’ which China uses claim to most of the [...]

  • Hui He

    RAI Com Takes World Sales on Italy/China Doc About Star Soprano Hui He (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s RAI Com has taken world sales on high-profile documentary “Hui He, the Soprano From the Silk Road,” which is about the personal and artistic journey of one of the world’s leading sopranos and also marks a milestone Italian-Chinese co-production. Hui He was born and trained as a singer in the Chinese city of Xi’an, [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen arrives for the New

    Bruce Springsteen Returns to NJ Hometown for Surprise 'Western Stars' Introduction

    Bruce Springsteen returned to his hometown of Freehold, New Jersey to offer a surprise introduction to the first public multiplex viewing of his concert/documentary film, “Western Stars.” Dressed simply in a brown jacket, Springsteen took a moment to say a few words at the AMC Freehold 14 movie theater on Saturday night. “We knew we [...]

  • Backstage in Puglia del film SPACCAPIETRE:

    'Gomorrah' Star Salvatore Esposito Set For De Serio Twins' 'The Stonebreaker'

    Salvatore Esposito, the Italian star who plays young mob boss Genny Savastano in Italy’s hit TV series “Gomorrah,” will soon be hitting the big screen toplining upcoming drama “The Stonebreaker” by twin directorial duo Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, who are known internationally for “Seven Acts of Mercy.” The De Serio twins are now in post on “Stonebreaker” [...]

  • Angelina Jolie is Maleficent in Disney’s

    Box Office: 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Tops 'Joker,' 'Zombieland'

    “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is on track to give Disney another first place finish after scoring $12.5 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales. If estimates hold, the Angelina Jolie-led film should finish the weekend with about $38 million — well below earlier forecasts but enough to top holdover “Joker” and fellow newcomer “Zombieland: Double Tap.” [...]

  • Maelle Arnaud

    Lumière Chief Programmer Maelle Arnaud: 'Film History Doesn't Have Parity'

    LYON, France   — As the Lumière Institute’s head programmer since 2001, Maelle Arnaud helped launched the Lumière Festival in 2009 and has watched it grow in international esteem over the decade that followed. This year, the festival ran 190 films across 424 screenings in theaters all over town. The festival will come to a [...]

  • Girl with Green Eyes

    Talking Pictures TV: Bringing the Past Back to Life in the U.K.

    LYON, France – Since its launch in 2015, Talking Pictures TV has become the fastest-growing independent channel in the U.K. with a growing library of British film and TV titles that span five decades, according to founder Noel Cronin. Noel Cronin attended the Lumière Festival’s International Classic Film Market (MIFC) in Lyon, France, where he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad