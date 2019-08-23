Rafe Spall Leads Cast of Oscar Nominated Josh Lawson’s ‘Long Story Short’

Rafe Spall, whose credits include “The Big Short” and “Shaun of the Dead,” leads the cast of romantic comedy “Long Story Short.” Studiocanal will handle worldwide sales on the film, which starts to shoot on Monday in Sydney, Australia.

The movie is written and directed by Josh Lawson, who was Oscar nominated last year for short film “The Eleven O’Clock.” Lawson’s first feature, “The Little Death,” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014, won the SXSW Audience Award the following year, and was released in more than 30 territories. It has been remade in four languages, most notably in Spanish as “Kiki Love to Love,” which did more than one million admissions in Spain.

The ensemble cast of “Long Story Short” includes Zahra Newman (“Wentworth”), actor/comedian Ronny Chieng (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Noni Hazlehurst (“A Place to Call Home”), Dena Kaplan (“Dance Academy”) and Lawson (“Anchor Man”).

The story follows Teddy (Spall), who wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he’s jumping forward to the next year of his life. He must use every precious moment wisely to keep from losing the love of his life, and to learn to love the life he’s losing.

Jamie Hilton is producing alongside Michael Pontin and Isabel Stanfield for See Pictures, marking a second collaboration with Lawson after “The Little Death.”

The film is backed by Studiocanal, Screen Australia, Create NSW and Spectrum Films.