×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pulsar Boards Kike Maíllo’s ‘A Perfect Enemy’ Based on Amelie Nothomb’s Bestseller (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tomasz Kot UTA
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Popular Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo (“Eva,”“Toro”) is set to direct “A Perfect Enemy,” a psychological thriller based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel “The Enemy’s Cosmetique” with “Cold War” star Tomasz Kot and “The Good Liar” actress Athena Strates set to headline.

Pulsar Content, the newly launched Paris sales company, has boarded the project and is representing the film in international markets, kicking off with the AFM. UTA Independent Film Group is co-representing the U.S. rights with Pulsar Content.

Described by Pulsar as a thriller with “edge-of-the-seat crime twists,” the movie follows a successful architect, Jeremy Angust (Kot, pictured), who is approached by a chatty woman named Texel Textor (Athena Strates) at a Paris airport. Jeremy misses his flight because of Texel, who seems like an outcast desperate for attention. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, the nature of this encounter soon turns into something much more sinister and criminal. Both Kot and Strates are represented by UTA.

“As a director, I am fascinated by the idea of playing a game with the audience and having
them become active detectives trying to find a resolution to the plot, before we respond to all the
questions,” said Maíllo.

“A Perfect Enemy” is produced by Spain’s Sabado Peliculas and French production company The Project. OneWorld Entertainment is co-financing in France. The film will start lensing in December for an expected delivery next fall, in time for fall festivals.

In a joint statement, The Project and Sabado Peliculas said, “Kike Maíllo’s contemporary vision is a strong echo of today’s society, where shallowness, the need for constant stimuli and a struggle to be perceived as perfect are the new standards.

Pulsar, launched at Toronto by former Bac Films executives Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, said “Adding ‘A Perfect Enemy’ to our slate is very much in line with our ambition to pick up high-concept projects [aimed at] the international market.

“The success of the novel, the quality of the script, the talent of the filmmaker and cast combined are very promising and we’re thrilled to be onboard,” said Sousa and Garrett, who created Pulsar Content in partnership with Logical Pictures.

The company already boasts an ambitious first slate, including a project by Nicolas Winding Refn, as well as “The Deep House,” which is being co-repped with XYZ, and “Resurrected,” a thriller produced by Timur Bekmambetov and his company Bazelevs.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tomasz Kot UTA

    Pulsar Boards Kike Maíllo's 'A Perfect Enemy' Based on Amelie Nothomb's Bestseller (EXCLUSIVE)

    Popular Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo (“Eva,”“Toro”) is set to direct “A Perfect Enemy,” a psychological thriller based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel “The Enemy’s Cosmetique” with “Cold War” star Tomasz Kot and “The Good Liar” actress Athena Strates set to headline. Pulsar Content, the newly launched Paris sales company, has boarded the project and is [...]

  • DSCF1361.dng

    At AFM, There's a Small-Screen Boom for Indie Producers

    For the first time in its 38-year history, the American Film Market is producing a conference about what was once considered taboo at the confab’s Loews Santa Monica digs: television. The Nov. 11 event will address how indie filmmakers can cash in on the tidal wave of new streaming services — Apple TV Plus, Disney [...]

  • Psycho Goreman

    Charades Boards Elevated Genre Pics 'Psycho Gorman,' 'Cosmogony' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the Paris-based sales banner, has boarded a pair of stylish English-language genre films: Steven Kostanski’s science fiction comedy “Psycho Gorman” (pictured), and “Cosmogony,” a psychological thriller directed by Vincent Paronnaud (“Persepolis”). “Cosmogony” follows Eve, who meets what she thinks is a charming guy in a bar. Yet things go terribly wrong once she realizes [...]

  • Matt Damon and Christian Bale in

    James Mangold's Crew Fine-Tuned the Drama in Fox's 'Ford v Ferrari'

    When talking about Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Christian Bale as race car driver Ken Miles and Matt Damon as auto designer Carroll Shelby, director James Mangold stresses the collaborative nature of filmmaking: “The triumph of our editing team is also a triumph of our stunt teams and design teams and cinematographer. They’re all interlocked.” [...]

  • Paris Prosecutor Opens Investigation Into Adele

    Paris Prosecutor Opens Investigation Into Adele Haenel's Alleged Harasser

    The Paris prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation Wednesday into Christophe Ruggia, the filmmaker who has been accused by French actress Adele Haenel of sexual harassment and unwanted touching for several years from the time she was 12. “Following the publication of an article in Mediapart on Nov. 3, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad