Polish Projects in the Pipeline

“Charlatan”

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Producers: Marlene Film Production, Film & Music Entertainment, Madants

Logline: Inspired by the real-life figure of Jan Mikolášek, Holland’s latest follows an herbalist who devotes his life to care for the sick, despite the challenges.

Sales: Films Boutique

“The Coldest Game”

Director: Lukasz Kosmicki

Producer: Watchout Studio, K5 Intl.

Logline: Bill Pullman stars in this spy thriller, set against the backdrop of the Cuban missile crisis, as an American chess master whisked off to Warsaw to square off against a Russian champion.

Sales: Hyde Park Entertainment

“Corpus Christi”

Director: Jan Komasa

Producers: Aurum Film, Les Contes Modernes

Logline: Inspired by real events, the third feature from Komasa (Berlin player “Suicide Room”) follows a teenage delinquent who dreams of becoming a priest, only to find himself mistakenly taking over a village parish and transforming the local community.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

“Fools”

Director: Tomasz Wasilewski

Producers: Extreme Emotions, Micro Film

Logline: A story of difficult love, hard choices and their dramatic consequences for a mother and son is at the heart of the fourth feature from Wasilewski, whose “United States of Love” won the script prize in Berlin in 2016.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

“Lamb”

Director: Valdimar Johannsson

Producers: Go to Sheep, Black Spark, Madants

Logline: Noomi Rapace stars in this Icelandic supernatural drama about a childless couple who discover a half-human, half-sheep newborn on their farm and decide to raise it as their own.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

“The Masseur”

Director: Malgorzata Szumowska

Producer: Lava Films, Match Factory Productions

Logline: Two-time Berlin Silver Bear winner Szumowska (“Body,” “Mug”) returns with a film that turns on a 46-year-old masseur who acts as modern-day confessor to the clients he visits.

Sales: Match Factory

“Stillborn”

Director: Olga Chajdas

Producer: Apple Film Production, Topkapi Films

Logline: A “post-punk psychological drama” following a young woman from the dying days of Communism through Poland’s free elections in 1989. Recipient of the prestigious Eurimages Co-Production Development Award in Rotterdam.

Sales: TBA

“Sole”

Director: Carlos Sironi

Producers: Kino Produzioni, Lava Films, RAI

Logline: A pregnant Polish woman in Italy, who wants to sell her baby to a couple struggling to conceive, stumbles into an unconventional relationship with the man pretending to be the baby’s father.

Sales: Luxbox

“Taste of Pho”

Director: Mariko Saga

Producers: Lava Films, Rohfilm Prods.

Logline: A Vietnamese cook in Warsaw struggles to fit in with the local culture, which his 10-year-old daughter has already embraced as her own. A story about love, misunderstanding and food.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

“Warning”

Director: Agata Alexander

Producers: Anova Pictures, Film Produkcja

Logline: Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) and Polish star Tomasz Kot (“Cold War”) topline this sci-fi thriller set in a near future where vastly disparate lives collide.

Sales: The Exchange (international), ICM Partners (North America)