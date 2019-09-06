Pietro Marcello’s ‘Martin Eden’ Finds North American Home With Kino Korber (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Pietro Marcello’s epic drama “Martin Eden” starring Luca Marinelli. The movie made its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a warm critical welcome.

“Martin Eden” is now set to have its North American premiere on closing night of Toronto’s competitive Platform section, before heading to the New York Film Festival.

Shot in Super 16mm, “Martin Eden” is an adaptation of Jack London’s 1909 novel of the same name, and is transposed to 20th century Naples. The sprawling drama follows the journey of Martin Eden (Marinelli), a handsome but unschooled sailor who falls in love with an upper-class woman who introduces him to literature and inspires him to become a writer.

“Martin Eden” marks Marcello’s second fiction film after “Lost and Beautiful.” The helmer previously directed several documentary features, including “The Mouth of the Wolf.”

The film was produced by Avventurosa, IBC Movie, Rai Cinema, Match Factory Prods. and Shellac Sud. Maurizio Braucci and Marcello co-wrote the screenplay. Match Factory is handling international sales on the movie.

Kino Lorber is rolling into Toronto with a slate of prestige arthouse films: Nadav Lapid’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner “Synonyms,” Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’ Cannes Jury Prize winner “Bacurau” and Kantemir Balagov’s “Beanpole,” as well as Ken Loach’s Cannes competition tile “Sorry We Missed You” (in association with Zeitgeist Films).