×

Pietro Marcello’s ‘Martin Eden’ Finds North American Home With Kino Korber (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Martin Eden
CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Pietro Marcello’s epic drama “Martin Eden” starring Luca Marinelli. The movie made its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a warm critical welcome.

Martin Eden” is now set to have its North American premiere on closing night of Toronto’s competitive Platform section, before heading to the New York Film Festival.

Shot in Super 16mm, “Martin Eden” is an adaptation of Jack London’s 1909 novel of the same name, and is transposed to 20th century Naples. The sprawling drama follows the journey of Martin Eden (Marinelli), a handsome but unschooled sailor who falls in love with an upper-class woman who introduces him to literature and inspires him to become a writer.

“Martin Eden” marks Marcello’s second fiction film after “Lost and Beautiful.” The helmer previously directed several documentary features, including “The Mouth of the Wolf.”

The film was produced by Avventurosa, IBC Movie, Rai Cinema, Match Factory Prods. and Shellac Sud. Maurizio Braucci and Marcello co-wrote the screenplay. Match Factory is handling international sales on the movie.

Kino Lorber is rolling into Toronto with a slate of prestige arthouse films: Nadav Lapid’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner “Synonyms,” Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’ Cannes Jury Prize winner “Bacurau” and Kantemir Balagov’s “Beanpole,” as well as Ken Loach’s Cannes competition tile “Sorry We Missed You” (in association with Zeitgeist Films).

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Helmer Bruce LaBruce Sets Next Film

    Helmer Bruce LaBruce Sets Next Film, 'Santo,' in Chile, Berlin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bruce LaBruce, the provocative Toronto-based filmmaker, photographer, writer and artist, is shooting his next feature, “Santo the Obscene,” in Chile and Berlin. Leading Chilean shingle Jirafa has boarded the film along with Canadian producer Nicolas Comeau, who produced LaBruce’s “Saint-Narcisse,” and LaBruce’s German producer, Jürgen Brining. Jirafa’s Bruno Bettati and Comeau meet with LaBruce during [...]

  • Martin Eden

    Pietro Marcello’s 'Martin Eden' Finds North American Home With Kino Korber (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Pietro Marcello’s epic drama “Martin Eden” starring Luca Marinelli. The movie made its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a warm critical welcome. “Martin Eden” is now set to have its North American premiere on closing night of Toronto’s competitive Platform [...]

  • Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta Board 'Die

    Toronto: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta Starring in 'Die In A Gunfight' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta have joined the cast of Collin Schiffli’s “Die in a Gunfight,” Variety has learned. The pair will play star-crossed lovers whose romance is upended by familial tensions. The film follows a young man (Boneta) who falls for the daughter (Daddario) of his father’s nemesis in New York City. At one [...]

  • Jack O'Connell'Seberg' photocall, 76th Venice Film

    Jack O'Connell to Play Happy Mondays Frontman in AGC Studios' 'Twisting My Melon'

    Jack O’Connell is in advanced negotiations to play Happy Mondays’ frontman Shaun Ryder in AGC Studios’ “Twisting My Melon.” The project, which AGC will fully finance and co-produce, was announced at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. In addition to O’Connell, Jason Issacs is in talks to play Derek Ryder, Shaun’s father. Holliday Grainger (“Cinderella”) [...]

  • Collective

    Venice Film Review: 'Collective'

    Every now and then a documentary doesn’t just open your eyes but tears you apart by exposing a moral rift with resonance far beyond the film’s home country. “Collective,” Alexander Nanau’s explosive observational documentary about unfathomable corruption at the heart of the Romanian medical industry, is such a work. Taken on its own, this chilling [...]

  • While at War

    Toronto Film Review: 'While at War'

    Alejandro Amenábar went 15 years without making a feature in Spain, and his first such since the excellent “The Sea Inside” is notable not only for being a 20th-century Spanish history lesson, but also for providing a particularly timely anti-fascist message. Climaxing in a famous speech of protest from literary lion Miguel de Unamuno, this [...]

  • Hend Sabry'The Truth' premiere, 76th Venice

    Venice: Egyptian Star Hend Sabry on Power of Women in Arab Film Industry

    Cairo-based Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, who is at the Venice Film Festival as a member of the jury for debut films, is having a good year. “The Blue Elephant 2,” a thriller with horror elements in which she stars – directed by Marwan Hamed who cast her more than a decade ago in “The Yacoubian [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad