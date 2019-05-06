×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Romantic Drama ‘Traumfabrik’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jens Koch/Tobis Film

Picture Tree Intl. has acquired international sales rights to romantic drama “Traumfabrik,” which will be released in Germany by Tobis Film, in cooperation with Telepool. PTI will hold a private screening of the film for buyers in Cannes.

The pic is the first from new production company Traumfabrik Babelberg, headed by Tom Zickler, formerly a producer with German star Till Schweiger’s production company Barefoot, and Christoph Fisser, CEO of Berlin production facility Studio Babelsberg.

Set in 1961 at Berlin’s DEFA movie studios (since renamed Studio Babelsberg), Martin Schreier’s third feature centers on bit-part actor Emil (Dennis Mojen) and beautiful French dancer Milou (Emilia Schüle), who fall in love during the shooting of a film. When the border between East and West Germany is closed and construction begins on the Berlin Wall, the lovers are left stranded on opposite sides of the border. Emil hatches a crazy plan to be reunited with Milou.

Related

Zickler said: “At the age of 20 I had the chance to dive into this amazing film studio universe; a dream factory of socialism at the time. Now 30 years later I am endlessly grateful that my film ‘Traumfabrik’ is getting ready for its journey around the world.”

Schreier’s 2010 short film “The Night Father Christmas Died” was nominated for a Student Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He made his feature debut with “Robin Hood” in 2013, and his second feature was “Unsere Zeit Ist Jetzt” (Our Time Is Now), co-produced by Warner Bros., and released in 2016.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Cannes: M-Appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer's

    Cannes: M-appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer's ‘Happy Times’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    M-appeal has acquired world sales rights to Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” and will present the film to buyers at Cannes. Mayer’s debut feature, “Out in the Dark,” world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, sold to more than 40 countries, and screened at more than 125 festivals, winning 27 awards. “Happy Times” centers [...]

  • Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up ‘Traumfabrik’

    Cannes: Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Romantic Drama ‘Traumfabrik’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Picture Tree Intl. has acquired international sales rights to romantic drama “Traumfabrik,” which will be released in Germany by Tobis Film, in cooperation with Telepool. PTI will hold a private screening of the film for buyers in Cannes. The pic is the first from new production company Traumfabrik Babelberg, headed by Tom Zickler, formerly a [...]

  • International Cinematographers Guild

    Lewis Rothenberg Ousts Steven Poster as Cinematographers Guild President

    Lewis Rothenberg has been elected to a three-year term as president of the powerful International Cinematographers Guild, ousting incumbent Steven Poster from a post he had held since 2006. The ICG, which operates as Local 600 of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, reps about 8,600 camera crew workers and publicists and is Hollywood’s [...]

  • Gay Chorus Deep South

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Gay Chorus Deep South'

    Never underestimate the power of music to bring people together, even when the parties in question are deeply conservative Southern Christians and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. In response to a rise in fresh anti-LGBT bigotry, the out-and-proud California choir planned a series of concerts across five of the states with the harshest laws [...]

  • Don Cheadle Avengers Endgame Podcast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Races Toward 'Avatar's' All-Time Box Office Record

    In less than two weeks, “Avengers: Endgame” has made more money than any other movie in history except one — “Avatar.” “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed $2.188 billion worldwide in just 11 days, making it the fastest film to surpass $2 billion. It took “Avatar,” the previous record-holder, 47 days to reach that benchmark. That was back [...]

  • Danny Boyle, Himesh Jitendra Patel, Daniel

    Danny Boyle’s 'Yesterday' World Premiere Closes Out ‘Crucial’ Tribeca Film Festival

    Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 edition closed out Saturday night with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated “Yesterday.” The Oscar winning director spoke to Variety about the “great honor” of having his work highlighted among hundreds of films that played over the past two weeks. “Film festivals are crucial, more and more crucial, especially [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Becomes Second-Biggest Movie Ever Internationally

    “Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-biggest movie of all time at the international box office. This weekend, Marvel’s latest juggernaut amassed another $282 million from 55 foreign markets, taking it to $1.569 billion in ticket sales overseas. That puts “Endgame” ahead of “Titanic” ($1.528 billion), and behind only “Avatar” ($2.028 billion) at the international box [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad