Cannes: Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Romantic Drama ‘Traumfabrik’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Intl. has acquired international sales rights to romantic drama “Traumfabrik,” which will be released in Germany by Tobis Film, in cooperation with Telepool. PTI will hold a private screening of the film for buyers in Cannes.

The pic is the first from new production company Traumfabrik Babelberg, headed by Tom Zickler, formerly a producer with German star Till Schweiger’s production company Barefoot, and Christoph Fisser, CEO of Berlin production facility Studio Babelsberg.

Set in 1961 at Berlin’s DEFA movie studios (since renamed Studio Babelsberg), Martin Schreier’s third feature centers on bit-part actor Emil (Dennis Mojen) and beautiful French dancer Milou (Emilia Schüle), who fall in love during the shooting of a film. When the border between East and West Germany is closed and construction begins on the Berlin Wall, the lovers are left stranded on opposite sides of the border. Emil hatches a crazy plan to be reunited with Milou.

Zickler said: “At the age of 20 I had the chance to dive into this amazing film studio universe; a dream factory of socialism at the time. Now 30 years later I am endlessly grateful that my film ‘Traumfabrik’ is getting ready for its journey around the world.”

Schreier’s 2010 short film “The Night Father Christmas Died” was nominated for a Student Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He made his feature debut with “Robin Hood” in 2013, and his second feature was “Unsere Zeit Ist Jetzt” (Our Time Is Now), co-produced by Warner Bros., and released in 2016.