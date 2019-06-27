×

Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Carolina Hellsgård’s ‘Sunburned’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leo Barraclough

CREDIT: Courtesy of NiKo Film

Picture Tree Intl. has acquired the rights to Carolina Hellsgård’s “Sunburned,” the follow-up feature to her zombie drama “Endzeit – Ever After.”

PTI will be presenting first footage from the film, currently in post-production, at this year’s German Films Previews (July 3-6).

“Sunburned” follows young and solitary teenager Claire on a family holiday in Spain. Neglected by her distant mother and older sister she eventually finds company in Amram, a young, struggling Senegalese beach vendor. Claire promises to help him, regardless of the consequences.

The film is Hellsgård’s third feature as director after her debut “Wanja,” which premiered at the Berlinale in 2015, and post-apocalyptic zombie feature “Endzeit – Ever After,” which premiered at Toronto Film Festival last year. The latter film is still traveling the festival circuit with an upcoming U.K. premiere at Edinburgh Film Festival on June 29, and is being readied for its U.S. release through Juno Film, and its U.K. release via Exploited Films this summer.

“Sunburned” is produced by Nicole Gerhards’ NiKo Film (Germany) in coproduction with Johanna Aust’s Flickfilm (Germany), The Film Kitchen (Holland), Staron-Film (Poland), WDR, SWR and ARTE.

During the German Previews, PTI will also present German buzz title “Traumfabrik,” which will be released in Germany on 400 plus screens on July 4. The film is set in the Eastern German DEFA Film Studios during the summer of 1961. During the Cannes Market, the film sold to Spain, China, C.I.S., Mexico, Taiwan, Israel, Poland, Hungary, Czech Rep. and Slovak Rep., and a global inflight deal.

Also screening at the Previews will be action comedy “Sweehhearts,” directed by Karoline Herfurth (“Perfume,” “The Reader”), who is also starring, alongside to Hannah Herzsprung (“Dogs of Berlin,” “The Reader”) and Frederic Lau (“The Captain,” “Victoria”).

The international line-up of PTI’s upcoming titles includes Swedish pop musical romance “A Piece of My Heart,” starring Malin Åkerman (“Rampage,” “The Proposal,” “27 Dresses”) and supernatural horror thriller “Motel Acacia,” directed by Bradley Liew (Venice Critics Week title “Singing in the Graveyards”), as well as “Beware of Children,” directed by Dag Johan Haugerud and produced by leading Norwegian company Motlty’s (“Louder Than Bombs”).

