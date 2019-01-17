Picture Tree Adds ‘Cold Feet’ to Berlin Market Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Intl. has added German romantic comedy “Cold Feet” (Kalte Füsse) to its market lineup at the Berlin Film Festival, where the sales agent will screen the film as a market premiere. Sony Pictures released the pic, directed Wolfgang Groos, in Germany on Thursday, and it garnered 100,000 admissions over its opening weekend.

“Cold Feet,” set in a snow-covered landscape, tells the story of petty criminal Denis, who breaks into the winter cottage of rich business man and stroke patient Raimund. Denis is mistaken for the new nurse by Raimund’s granddaughter Charlotte, a police-academy trainee. In order not to get busted Denis decides to play along. Then a snowstorm hits and a game of cat and mouse ensues in the snowbound house.

Denis is played by Emilio Sakraya, who previously appeared in “Heilstätten” and the “Bibi & Tina” movie franchise; Raimund is played by Heiner Lauterbach, whose credits include “The Collini Case” and “Welcome to Germany”; and Charlotte is played by Sonja Gerhardt, who appeared in “Ku’damm 56,” “Ku’damm 59” and “Deutschland 86.”

Groos is best known in Germany for his adventure movies for kids and teens. In 2011 he directed “The Crocodiles All for One,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at Stockholm Film Festival Junior, followed by “Vampire Sisters” in 2012, based on the same-titled novel by Franziska Gehm. The film won the Grand Jury Prize of Stockholm Film Festival as well as the Young People’s Jury Award at the TIFF Kids Intl. Film Festival in 2013.

“Cold Feet” is produced by Uli Putz and Jakob Claussen at Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion, and coproduced by Deutsche Columbia Pictures Film Produktion and Lotus-Film.

Picture Tree’s slate at Berlin also includes “That Boy Needs Fresh Air” by Oscar winner Caroline Link; Dutch family movie “My Extraordinary Summer With Tess,” which will premiere in the Generation KPlus section; and Berlinale main competition contender “The Ground Beneath My Feet” by Marie Kreuzter.