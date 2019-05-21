×
Pathé Sells ‘La Belle Epoque’ to Half the World

Belle Epoque

French sales, distribution and production company Pathé has closed a raft of sales deals on three titles at the Cannes Film Market: “La Belle Epoque,” “Misbehaviour” and project “Eifel.” The company will handle distribution in France and Switzerland on all three.

Nicolas Bedos’ “La Belle Epoque,” which screened out of competition at the festival, is the story of Victor, who in his 60’s meets an entrepreneur who offers the unbelievable chance to revisit the most memorable parts of his life using a new technology. Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier and Fanny Ardant fill out the main cast. The film will release on Nov 6 in France and Switzerland.

The feature has already sold to Germany (Constantin), Italy (IWonder Pictures), Latam/Spain (Sun, Diamond Films), Japan (Kinoshita), CIS + Baltics (Volga), Portugal (Cinemundo), Romania (Independenta), Ex Yougoslavia (MCF), Hungary (Cirko), Greece (Rosebud 21) and Belgium (Alternative), and Pathé says that negotiations are ongoing with several other territories.

Produced by Left Bank Pictures, English-language dramedy “Misbehaviour” tells the story of the 1970 Miss World competition and the start of the U.K.’s women’s lib movement. Philippa Lowthorpe directs an all-star cast featuring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lesley Manville and Keeley Hawes.

Germany (Eone), Spain (Vertice 360), Italy (Bim), Benelux (Paradiso), Japan (Kinoshita), South Korea (Pan Cinema), CIS (Paradise), Poland (Best Films), Middle East (Phars) and South Africa (Empire) have all been confirmed, with further deals currently being negotiated. The French and Swiss releases are scheduled for 2020.

Currently in pre-production, Martin Bourboulon’s “Eiffel” will be actress Emma Mackey’s French-language debut. Best known for her work on Netflix’s “Sex Education,” she is joined by six-time French Academy César Award nominee Romain Duris (“The Beat That My Heart Skipped”). The feature is lead-produced by Vanessa van Zuylen at VVZ Production/L’Insensé Films, with Pathé co-producing.

Principle photography is scheduled to kick off in August, and pre-sales are confirmed with Germany (Constantin), Japan (Kinoshita), CIS + Baltics (Volga), Portugal (Cinemundo), Israel (Lev Cinema).

