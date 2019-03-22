×
Orange Studio, OCS Join Forces on Flurry of High-Profile Series

CREDIT: Mediawan

Following “The Name of the Rose”(pictured) and “Devils,” France’s Orange has unveiled four internationally-driven series projects as part of its commitment to step into premium original shows with its film/TV division Orange Studio and pay TV group OCS both of board. Currently in development, the social western “Cheyenne & Lola,” the dance-filled workplace drama “The Opera,” the French army series “Les Sentinelles” and English-language cyber-thriller “Unpunished” have been added to the company’s rising drama slate.

“Unpunished” is an ambitious series which is being developed with the writers and creators Coline Aubert (“The Returned”) and Fredrik Agetoft (“Arne Dahl: Eye in the Sky”) and the critically-acclaimed Argentine helmer Alex Garcia Lopez, whose credits include “The Punisher” and “Dardevil.”

A European co-production, “Unpunished” is being produced by Sydney Gallonde (“No Second Chance”) and Marc Nowak at Paris-based Make It Happen Studio, as well as Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart at About Premium Content, and Ole Søndberg (“Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” “Wallander”) at Denmark’s Sweet Chili Fiction.

Related

The series follows David Dimauro, a young and highly successful CEO of an internet company whose life spirals out of control because an A.I. virus which he created himself in an idealistic attempt to make society more transparent. The virus, which is the first of its kind, discloses dirty, intimate secrets pulled from people’s social accounts to their acquaintances — leading to an international crisis. The suspenseful series is meant to have a visual style in the veins of “Ex-Machina,” and action-packed scenes à la “Jason Bourne” or “The Girl with Dragon Tattoo.” The series will be set throughout Europe as the story will unfold between Paris, Brussels, Berlin and across Scandinavia.

“Cheyenne & Lola” was created and is being written by Virginie Brac, the driving force behind the long-running popular French crime series “Spiral.” “Cheyenne &Lola” follows two penniless and eccentric women who work on ferries between France and Great Britain and decide to band together as they face criminals, cops, bosses, ex-husbands and lovers. While they move up the ladder and start imposing their own rules, they are also helping migrants travel.

“Cheyenne & Lola” is being produced by Christine de Bourbon Busset and Marc Missionnier for Lincoln TV (“Mental”). Dutch helmer Eshref Reybrouck will be directing the show which will star Veerle Baetens (“Alabama Monroe”).

“L’Opera” follows a 35 year-old world-renown ballet dancer on the decline who is on the verge of being pushed out of the Opera and sets off to get a second chance. Through her journey towards redemption, she befriends Flora, a 19 year-old black dancer who has joined the Opera and only has a few months to prove herself. The third protagonist of the series is Sebastien, the new flamboyant and ambitious director of dance, who is 38 years old and is eager to elevate the profile of the Opera on the international scene.

“L’Opera” is being produced by Florence Levard at Victoria Production, a subsidiary of Telfrance. The series is being written by Cécile Ducrocq (“The Bureau,” “Call My Agent!”) and Benjamin Adam.

“Les Sentinelles” follows a group of young soldiers of the French army who fall into a trap while on a mission in a dangerous African region. An homage to cult series like “Generation kill” and “Band of Brothers,” Les Sentinelles dives into the world of soldiers from a realistic, yet dramatic perspective.

The series is being produced by Emmanuel Daucé and Antoine Szymalka at Tétra Media Fiction and La Pépinière, whose credits include “Un village Français” and the u pcoming “Vernon Subutex.” Thibault Valetoux (“Profilage”) and Frédéric Krivine (“Un Village Francais”) are writing “Les Sentinelles.”

Back in 2017, OCS and Orange committed to jointly invest $114 million over the next five years in original series to create a synergy and combine resources on high-profile series.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

