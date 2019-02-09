Orange Studio Buys Ticket for Mees Peijnenburg’s ‘Paradise Drifters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio, the film and TV banner of France’s leading telco company Orange, has acquired Mees Peijnenburg’s feature debut, “Paradise Drifters,” a project that the Dutch actor-turned-director developed at the Cannes Film festival’s Cinefondation residency.

“Paradise Drifters” follows the journey of three homeless young adults who are heading to Southern Europe in search of money, love and happiness. Now in post-production, the film stars Jonas Smulders, Bilal Wahib and Tamar van Waning.

Peijnenburg (pictured) has already presented two short films, “A Hole in My Heart” and “Even Cowboys Get to Cry,” in competition at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015 and 2014, respectively. “A Hole in My Heart” was also the Dutch candidate for the short film Oscars in 2016. “Even Cowboys Get to Cry” also played at SXSW. The director has also helmed music videos and commercials for Iconoclast.

Andrei Kamarowsky, Orange Studio’s head of international, said he identified Peijnenburg as a talented filmmaker to watch and has been tracking his career for some time.

“At Orange we have such an eclectic lineup ranging from the big comedies such as ‘Serial Bad Weddings 2′ to big prestigious movies like Olivier Assayas’ ‘Wasp Network’ and are always on the look-out for first-time directors who stand out and with whom we can build a strong and long lasting relationship,” said Kamarowsky.

The executive added, “Meese has a distinct creative visual style and it’s hard not to be taken by his work.”

Orange Studio is having a banner start of the 2019 with the comedies “Serial Bad Weddings 2” and “City Hunter,” which were recently released and are already box office hits in France.