×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

On Entertainment Teams with Joann Sfar on ‘Little Prince”s Live Action/CGI Mini-Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Little Prince
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Aton Soumache’s On Entertainment (“Playmobil”) is allying with Joann Sfar, the revered French comicbook artist and filmmaker, on an ambitious live action mini-series inspired by French aviator and author Antoine de Saint Exupery’s 1943 philosophical and self-reflective parable “The Little Prince.”

The project, which is still at an early development stage, is being conceived as five mini-movies filled with fantasy and adventures which will mix live action and CGI in the veins of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Jungle Book,” Soumache told Variety.

On Entertainment, which is now part of Mediawan, bought a majority stake in Sfar’s company Nice Pictures, and will soon unveil its rebranding along with a slate of high-profile series and film projects.

Sfar said “The Little Prince” has played a meaningful role in his career. His 2008 adaptation of “The Little Prince” became a New York Times bestseller and allowed him to break through internationally.

Related

“All the characters I have created, whether in ‘Le chat du Rabin’ or in ‘Little Vampire,’ are close to the ‘The Little Prince;’ for one thing they all fly,” said Sfar, adding that he’s “always been fascinated by aviators, the legends around those heroes of the sky.”

He said the idea with the mini-series was to “expand on the world of ‘The Little Prince,’ using it as a pathway to enter a wildly magical universe where imaginary creatures live and air battles unfold.” The plot will also be expanded to depict high stakes in the spirit of King Arthur’s legend and J. R. R. Tolkien’s works.

Sfar said the ambition with the mini-series was to bring his aquarelle drawings to real life thanks to a sophisticated hybrid technique weaving live action and CGI which has been used in movies like “The Jungle Book.”

“Today we have the economic and technological resources in Europe to invent legends and imaginary worlds that puts us on a equal footing with Americans,” said Sfar.

Soumache said Sfar was a “visionary artist” and a “genius.” “Sfar is already a world-renown comics creator and artist and he has the talent to become a cult filmmaker like Tim Burton and Guillermo Del Toro given the proper means to fulfil his dreams,” said Soumache, who is also working with Sfar on his movie “Little Vampire.” Studiocanal will release in France and is handling international sales.

On Entertainment previously adapted “The Little Prince” into an animated movie directed by Mark Osborne. The film world premiered out of competition at Cannes in 2015 and went on to travel worldwide and won a Cesar Award (France’s equivalent to the Oscar).

On Entertainment, which tapped former Studiocanal executive Rodolphe Buet last year to head the film division, will be presenting the world premiere of “Playmobil: The Movie” on opening night at the Annecy Animation Film Festival on Monday. “Playmobil” is directed by Disney veteran Lino DiSalvo, who served as head of animation on “Frozen” and as animation supervisor on “Tangled” and “Bolt.”

“I’m very moved, proud and honored to have our film ‘Playmobil’ open the Annecy Film Festival because it’s a special place, it’s there that I won the Cristal Award with “Renaissance” (Soumache’s second feature film as a producer) in 2006, and over the years I’ve been back many times,” said Soumache.

Soumache said opening Annecy marked a big accomplishment for a French production because Annecy’s opening night slot is usually given to pics from U.S. studios like Dreamworks or Pixar. “It’s a symbol underscoring the fact that today in France we can deliver high-quality, entertaining animated films for family audiences globally,” said the producer.

“Playmobil” will be released in France by Pathé in August and in the U.S. by STXfilms in November.

Beside Sfar’s “The Little Prince” mini-series, On Entertainment’s current slate also includes “Little Nicholas,” a hand-drawn animated feature based on the popular series of French children’s books from the ’60s which will be directed by Gilles de Maistre (“Mia and the White Lion”) and Amandine Fredon. “Little Nicholas” will kick off On Entertainment’s new label dedicated to arthouse animation, On Classics.

On Entertainment is also set to reteam with “Playmobil” director DiSalvo on his follow-up movie, “The Badalisc,” based an an original idea by DiSalvo and inspired by Italian folklore. The movie will tell the story of a young woman on a mission to find the truth behind the disappearance of her father.

Another upscale project on the roster of the Paris-headquartered company is “Little Jules Verne,” a CGI 3D-reimagining of the early life and inspirations of the 19th century French author known for his ground-breaking science-fiction novels such as “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” Fabien Mense, a character designer and comic book author who previously worked on “Hotel Transylvania,” has been tapped to handle the visual development for the film.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Film

  • Parasite

    Korea Box Office: 'Parasite' Grosses More Than $50 Million

    Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’or-winning “Parasite” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The family drama earned $12.4 million from 1.67 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $51.0 million from 7.02 million admissions after two weekends. The CJ Entertainment release accounted for some 47% of the country’s total weekend [...]

  • Salmas-Big-Wish

    CMG Pre-Sells Half the World on ‘Salma’s Big Wish’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY  —  Ed Noeltner’s L.A. and Paris-based Cinema Management Group (CMG), one of the world’s leading sales agent specializing in international animated features, has closed both France and South Korea plus a swathe of South East Asian territories on “Salma’s Big Wish,” which bows in Annecy on Monday as one of eight titles in its [...]

  • Tel Aviv on Fire

    'Tel Aviv on Fire,' 'We Are the Radical Monarchs' Win Seattle Film Festival Awards

    The Seattle Film Festival wrapped Sunday with top Golden Space Needle audience awards going to “Tel Aviv on Fire” for best film and “We Are the Radical Monarchs” for best documentary. Ulaa Salim won best director for “Sons of Denmark,” while Damla Sonmez won best actress for “Sibel” and Julius Weckauf won best actor for [...]

  • Mark Gill, Poppy Hanks, Kip Konwiser,

    Hollywood Financiers, Distributors Anxious Over 'Insane' Trade Tension With China

    An increasingly hostile trade war with China has Hollywood film financiers and distributors just as nervous as producers and star talent these days. As the Trump administration continues with threats and prohibitions, the theatrical film business specifically is wringing its hands over the possibility of being shut out of the massive Chinese marketplace — to [...]

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    International Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Beats 'Secret Life of Pets 2' With $107 Million

    Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” failed to rise in North America, but the latest “X-Men” saga looks off to a slightly better start overseas, where it earned $107 million from 53 international markets. Combined with a disastrous $33 million at the domestic box office, “Dark Phoenix” had a global debut of $140 million. The $200 million movie [...]

  • Beyond the Legend

    ‘Beyond the Legend,’ ‘Karetabla,’ ‘Witch’s Business’ to Unspool at Bridging the Gap

    ANNECY – Brazil’s “Beyond the Legend,” Venezuela’s “Karetabla” and Chile’s “Witches’ Business” are among the thirteen animation projects selected to participate at the 5th Bridging the Gap (BTG), a Canary Island-based intensive animation workshop. Since its first edition in 2015, Tenerife animation lab Bridging the Gap has promoted fifty international feature films and animation series. [...]

  • Dark Phoenix

    Box Office: 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Ekes Out No. 1 Spot as 'Dark Phoenix' Sputters

    The North American box office fizzled this weekend as Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and Disney and Fox’s “X-Men” installment “Dark Phoenix” battled it out at theaters. Neither packed much of a punch, with both films debuting well below expectations. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” nabbed first place with $47.11 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad