×

Nordisk Film to Produce Feature, Mini-Series About ‘Out of Africa’s Karen Blixen

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kristian Septimius Krogh

Nordisk Film is developing “The Lioness,” an international feature film and a mini-series about Karen Blixen, the Danish author best known for her autobiographical novel “Out of Africa” which Sydney Pollack adapted into the 1985 pic with Meryl Streep and Robert Redford.

The feature film and mini-series will be written by Jakob Weis (“That Time of Year”), based on two upcoming books by acclaimed author and historian Tom Buk-Swienty; and will chronicle Blixen’s life as a coffee farmer in Kenya from 1914-31.

Set in the early 20th Century, Buk-Swienty’s biography will tell the story of a young Danish upperclass woman who seeked independence from her overbearing Victorian family and hoped to make it as a coffee farmer in colonial Kenya.

“After 17 years of hardship, marked by World War I, poor harvests due to various natural disasters, the onset of the Great Depression and her tragic love affair with Denys Finch Hatton, she is finally forced to abandon her beloved African farm, which ended up giving her many more hair-raising adventures than she had bargained for,” said Nordisk Film.

Related

Buk-Swienty, who had access to exclusive material documenting the business of the Karen Coffee Company, shows Blixen as a pioneering female CEO, in charge of more than 1,000 workers and describes her complicated relationship with her uncle, the wealthy businessman Aage Westenholz.

Buk-Swienty said he “followed (Blixen’s) every step during her seventeen years in Africa – from the outbreak of World War I to the aftermath of the Wall Street Crash of 1929.”

“She loved and admired the Africans and in her relentless struggle for the rights of her “black brothers” as she called the native people, she was way ahead of her time,” added Buk-Swienty, whose biography “The Lioness” will be published in August.

Mikael Rieks (“Land of Mine”), producer at Nordisk Film Production, said the feature and mini-series will “depict the period in Karen Blixen’s life when she steps into the role of business woman and adventurer, presenting a highly fascinating portrait of a very modern woman whose life resonates deeply with the fundamental issues of our times.”

“More than 30 years ago, Karen Blixen’s story took the world by storm in Sydney Pollack’s “Out of Africa” starring Meryl Streep, Robert Redford and Klaus Maria Brandauer. It is therefore with great humility that we now carry on the torch,” said Rieks (pictured with Buk-Swienty and Weis).

Nordisk Film will also collaborate with Buk-Swienty on “The Great Dane,” a biopic film about the life of Danish scientist Niels Bohr. Buk-Swienty will write a biography of Bohr which is expected to be published in 2022.

Rieks said the partnership with Buk-Swienty is the “culmination of a year-long search for the right collaboration to turn the lives of two of the greatest Danes who ever lived into film.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • Nordisk Boards Feature, Series About 'Out

    Nordisk Film to Produce Feature, Mini-Series About 'Out of Africa's Karen Blixen

    Nordisk Film is developing “The Lioness,” an international feature film and a mini-series about Karen Blixen, the Danish author best known for her autobiographical novel “Out of Africa” which Sydney Pollack adapted into the 1985 pic with Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. The feature film and mini-series will be written by Jakob Weis (“That Time [...]

  • Letitia WrightWalt Disney Studios 'Black Panther'

    Letitia Wright, Lakeith Stanfield Nominated for BAFTA's Rising Star Award

    Letitia Wright and Lakeith Stanfield are among the up-and-coming actors who have been nominated for BAFTA’s coveted Rising Star Award. The Rising Star is the only BAFTA winner to be decided by public vote. Last year’s winner was Daniel Kaluuya, the star of social satire-cum-horror film “Get Out,” which also featured Stanfield. Wright co-starred with Kaluuya in Marvel [...]

  • Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in

    Palm Springs Fest Honors Wide Range of Art and Artists, From 'Poppins' to Spike Lee

    The Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival Gala on Jan. 3, held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, honors a variety of talent. For more information, see psfilmfest.org/events/events-calendar/film-awards-gala.  Those being feted include: The cast of “Mary Poppins Returns” Ensemble Performance Award “‘Mary Poppins Returns is a happy film, that re-creates the magic and adventure of the first film,” [...]

  • After Oscars, Awards Season Veterans Hit

    After Oscars, Awards Season Veterans Hit the Private Island of Kokomo, Fiji

    The Oscars can be a joyous but also stressful time for Hollywood. After the nonstop campaigning, highs and disappointments, projects heralded and snubbed, the urge to flee L.A., unplug and get your head back together can feel like a necessity. Australian billionaire and property developer Lang Walker’s new ultra-luxurious, exclusive $100 million retreat Kokomo Private [...]

  • Should Celebs Get Political on Awards

    Should Celebs Get Political on Awards Shows?

    Since awards ceremonies  will begin imminently, nominees and presenters need to ask themselves: Should I make political remarks? For the past few years, political speeches have grabbed the most headlines at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards (Oscars have been comparatively muted). Hollywood awards have a worldwide audience; even if it’s not televised, remarks [...]

  • VICE

    Film News Roundup: 'Vice' Wins Best Picture Award at Capri Film Festival

    In today’s film news roundup, “Vice” wins in Capri, Ninet Tayeb is starring in “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays,” and Chen Kaige’s “Legend of the Demon Cat” gets U.S. distribution. CAPRI AWARDS “Vice” has won four awards at the Capri-Hollywood International Film Festival, including best picture, best supporting actress for Amy Adams, and [...]

  • Jeff Bridges Cecil B DeMille Award

    Golden Globes Honoree Jeff Bridges Reflects on 'Great Life' in Showbiz

    Jeff Bridges grew up with show business in his veins. His father, the late Lloyd Bridges, was a gregarious sort who not only loved the making of movies, but the selling of them as well. He would encourage his children to give it a go. “This is a great life,” he would tell them. Still, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad