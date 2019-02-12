Noe Debré’s Political Satire ‘Parlement’ Ordered by France Televisions’s VOD Service

France.tv, the newly revamped streaming service of French broadcasting group France Televisions, has ordered “Parlement,” a half-hour satirical comedy series about the European Parliament created by Noé Debré.

Debré’s credits include Jacques Audiard’s Palme d’Or winning “Dheepan.”

The series, which is being produced by Fabienne Servan-Schreiber and Thomas Saignes at Paris-based production banner Cineteve, centers around five young assistants of different nationalities and backgrounds who work at the European Parliament in the midst of a post-Brexit chaos.

“Parlement” marks the first original series commissioned by France.tv, which aims to feed its digital pipeline with premium original series from France and Europe aimed at younger viewers.

Studio Hamburg’s CineCentrum is co-producing the series; a yet-to-be-named German TV network will soon come on board. The series is also backed by Artemis in Belgium and All3 Media’s 7Stories in the U.K.

Debré is writing the series with British scribe Daran Johnson and the French writers Maxime Calligaro and Pierre Dorac. Other collaborators and European talents will also be joining the writers’ room.

The development of “Parlement” is also partly financed by the Media Program, as well as the French-Germany fund. Discussions are ongoing with several broadcasters and platforms across Europe for carriage.

Debré recently made his directorial debut with “The Seventh Continent” (pictured). His screenwriting credits include Audiard’s “Dheepan,” Thomas Bidegain’s “The Cowboys,” Michael Roskam’s “Racer and the Jailbird” and Yvan Attal’s “Le Brio.”