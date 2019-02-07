Nicole Garcia’s ‘Lisa Redler’ With Stacy Martin Boarded by France Televisions Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

French actress-turned-director Nicole Garcia is set to direct “Lisa Redler” (working title), a drama starring Stacy Martin. France Television Distribution has come on board to handle international sales on “Lisa Redler.”

Produced by Les Films Pelléas and Mars Films, “Lisa Redler” is set in Paris and follows Lisa, who, while on vacation with her husband, rekindles a passionate affair with her ex-boyfriend. But that may lead to murder.

Martin stars with Benoit Magimel (“Marseille”) and Pierre Niney (“Yves Saint Laurent”). France Television Distribution is kicking off pre-sales at the European Film Market.

“Lisa Redler” marks Garcia’s follow up to “From the Land of the Moon,” which starred Marion Cotillard and competed at the Cannes Film Festival.

France Televisions is also selling Andre Techine’s “Farewell to the Night” with Catherine Deneuve, Kacey Mottet Klein and Oulaya Amamra, which is playing at the festival out of competition.

The film, produced by Curiosa Films, stars Deneuve as Muriel, a horse-breeder who receives a visit from her grandson, Alex, who comes to say goodbye before flying to Canada, where he has found a job. But Muriel soon realizes that Alex’s destination is not Canada but Syria.

France Televisions Distribution, the commercial arm of the French public broadcaster, started handling feature films last year with the goal of handling select prestige films from well-known filmmakers in international markets.