New Europe Sells Toronto and San Sebastian Film ‘Disco’ to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales has signed several distribution deals on “Disco,” which had its world premiere in Toronto Film Festival’s Discovery section and makes its European premiere in San Sebastian’s New Directors competition.

The film has been picked up by Palace for Australia and New Zealand, Artcam for Czech Republic and Slovakia, Kino Pavasaris for Lithuania, and Ost for Paradis for Denmark. The production company, Mer Film, releases the pic in Norway.

Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s film stars Josefine Frida Pettersen, best known for her performance in Norwegian series “Skam.” She plays a disco dance champion and poster girl for the evangelical movement who then joins an even more radical church.

The film was produced by Maria Ekerhovd of Tromso-based Mer Film (“What Will People Say”), who also produced Syversen’s first feature, the comedy-drama “Hoggeren.”