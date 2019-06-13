×
Netflix Unveils Cast, Shooting Dates for Alex Pina’s ‘White Lines’

By

White Lines

Laura Haddock (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Marta Milans (“Shazam”) and Juan Diego Botto (“Good Behavior”) are set to star in “White Lines,” the Netflix original series written by “La Casa de Pavel” creator Alex Pina.

The 10 episode show will start shooting later this month until October in the Balearic Islands including Majorca and Ibiza. On top of writing the series, Pina also serve as showrunner. Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto, Ashley Way and Alvaro Brechner will be directing it.

After the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character.

The cast is completed by Nuno Lopes (“Saint George”, Daniel Mays (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Laurence Fox (“Victoria”) and Angela Griffin (“Turn Up Charlie, The Detail”).

The series is executive produced by Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff at Left Bank Pictures (“The Crown”) and produced by Chris Croucher. Pina and Cristina López Ferraz are exec producing for Vancouver Media (“La Casa de Papel”).

Netflix will soon launch the third season of “La Casa de Papel” on July 19. After the success of the first two seasons of the Spanish language show, the streaming service signed a global exclusive overall deal with Pina. “White Lines” is being produced as part of this pact.

