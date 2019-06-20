Netflix Orders ‘Snabba Cash’ Series Based on Hit Movie Franchise from SF Studios

Netflix has ordered a six-part original series based on the hit Swedish crime franchise “Snabba Cash” from SF Studios.

Based on Jens Lapidus’s bestselling novels, the series is set in Stockholm’s gritty criminal underground ten years after the events depicted in the “Snabba Cash” (“Easy Money,” pictured) movie trilogy. The society has become even more obsessed with status and money, while the entrepreneurial jet set as well as the criminal worlds have collided.

The show was developed by Oskar Söderlund, the acclaimed screenwriter behind “The Fat and the Angry,” together with Lapidus, a Swedish criminal defense lawyer and author who has sold more than 2.2 million books in Sweden alone.

Lapidus, who also serves as executive producer, said he had “been waiting for an opportunity to continue with Snabba Cash.” “The stories are still epic but also depict our time in an unfiltered light. It will be amazing”, said Lapidus.

Tesha Crawford, the director of international originals for Northern Europe, said the Swedish series will “bring the world from these much loved movies back to life in a fresh and exciting way.”

The Stockholm Noir trilogy “Snabba Cash” are published in 30 languages. The first book, “Snabba Cash,” was successfully adapted into three feature films that SF Studios produced and distributed in the Nordics.

The Netflix series “Snabba Cash” is being produced by SF Studios’s Nicklas Wikström Nicastro, whose credits include “A Man Called Ove,” the third highest grossing film in Swedish history and nominated for two Oscars at the Academy Awards 2017.