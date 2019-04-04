Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by Reed Hastings

MADRID — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings officially inaugurated the U.S. streaming giant’s Madrid Production Hub, its first European production center, on Thursday morning.

While the hub’s first three sound stages look impressively efficient, they are designed principally for TV work, not gargantuan blockbuster movie production.

Accordingly, Francisco Ramos, Netflix vice president of Original Series, unveiled two new series: “El Inocente,” from Oriol Paulo, produced by Belen Atienza and Sandra Hermida; and “Los favoritos de Midas,” to be directed by Mateo Gil, starring Luis Tosar, and produced by Adrián Guerra.

Hastings used the occasion to announce that Netflix had 24 global originals in some phase of production or development in Spain, just two of which are currently shooting, including the third season of “Money Heist,” at the Production Hub. More than 40 other co-productions are in development of production. Netflix has to date worked with 13 different production companies.

“It turns out that not all interesting stories come from Hollywood. We’ve been investing in Europe…particularly in Spain. It all follows what people want to watch,” said Hastings, who was interviewed by Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “Money Heist.”

The Production Hub is located at Madrid’s Ciudad de la Tele (TV City), now re-baptized less colloquially as Secuoya Studios, a 10,000 square-meter (108,000 square-foot) campus in Tres Cantos, a satellite village 20 minutes’ drive north of the Spanish capital.

It currently consists of three 1,200 square-meter (12,900 square-foot) sound stages, making up one single 70,000 square-foot studio complex building. The main studio building is fronted by three stories of swish open-plan offices and, to one side, a 250-seat auditorium, where the Netflix presentation took place.

Secuoya Studios has broken ground on second-phase construction, which will enlarge its site to a total of 22,000 square-meters. These include two more slightly-larger sound stages, both 1,500 square-meters in size, which Netflix will occupy when ready, Ramos said at the packed inauguration Thursday morning.

Having launched in Spain in October 2015, Netflix has currently released three Spanish original series: “Cable Girls,” which premiered on Netflix worldwide on April 28, 2017; “Paquita Salas” Season 2; and “Elite,” which bowed last October.

Netflix also acquired and released “Money Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”), which it declared in its first-quarter results last year to be its most-watched foreign-language series ever. “Elite” was ranked by Parrot Analytics data as one of the most in-demand series throughout the world in October 2018.

“‘Money Heist’” really “galvanized interest in Spanish series,” Hastings said.

Netflix has now announced 14 more Spanish series led by “Money Heist” Part 3, which it now produces and is set for release on July 19, and “High Seas,” an ocean liner-set period mystery drama from “Cable Girls’” Bambu Producciones, which it teased in a promo video of upcoming titles from Spain.

Hastings also used the occasion to talk about the competition.

“Although I love Netflix, I also watch HBO shows. I’m watching an Amazon show. The total ecosystem is much stronger by having more players. We’re seeking to make room for many new voices,” he said.

Netflix isn’t looking for specific formats, he added. “Across the company we’re open to all kinds of shows we think people want to watch,” Hastings said.

Much of the Netflix inauguration was dedicated to showcasing talent, actors and producers now working with Netflix as part of Spain’s extraordinary drama series production boom.

“‘Money Heist’ shows that Spain can really do good shows,” Morte told Hastings.

Ninety percent of people who have seen “Money Heist” and “Cable Girls” have seen them outside Spain, said Ramos, moderating a panel with producer Atienza, director Mariano Barroso, who co-directed Netflix’s “Criminal,” producer-screenwriter Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Alex Pina, the co-show runner of “Money Heist.”

“What we now need is talent, and maybe we should be making shows just for international,” said Fernández-Valdés, producer of “Velvet” and “Cable Girls.”

“We’ve always had the impression that there was a ceiling to budgets in Spain, so we shot in prisons, for example, because we could be narratively ambitious and economical,” said Alex Pina, “Money Heist’s” show runner. That sense of limitation is now disappearing, he added.