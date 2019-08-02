Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka to Leave Streamer

Funa Maduka, Netflix’s director of international original films and acquisitions, is to leave the streaming giant Friday, Variety has confirmed.

Her acquisitions included films that brought the company early awards recognition, such Houda Benyamina’s “Divines,” a Cannes Camera d’Or winner and Golden Globes nominee, and Ildiko Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul,” a Golden Bear winner at Berlin and an Academy Awards nominee. Other titles she brought to the company included “Happy As Lazzaro,” “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” and “I Lost My Body.”

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s VP of original film, said: “Funa has been integral to building our international film catalog. She has a great creative eye and the ability to connect deeply with filmmakers. We’re excited to see what challenge she takes on next – and know that whatever Funa does, she’ll continue helping storytellers from around the world have their voices heard.”

Maduka, who joined Netflix almost six years ago, previous worked at Participant Media, developing and managing campaigns for film and television projects. She was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this year. She will be serving on the jury of the Sarajevo Film Festival later this month.

In March, Netflix hired David Kosse, formerly head of STXinternational, to lead its international film division; he was joined by Teresa Moneo, formerly of Focus Features and Ola Films, who took on the role of director of international film.

Screen International first reported the news of Maduka’s departure.