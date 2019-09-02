×

Netflix in Talks to Sign Distribution Deal With Canal Plus

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Canal Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Canal Plus

Netflix is in final negotiations to sign a distribution deal with Canal Plus Group, France’s leading pay TV group, Variety has confirmed.

Although Netflix has contributed to the continued decline of Canal Plus Group’s domestic subscriber base, a partnership with the streaming service could benefit Canal Plus Group, allowing it to distribute Netflix as part of its offer. The talks between Netflix and Canal Plus were first reported in the French newspaper Le Figaro.

With Disney+ and AppleTV+ about to launch globally, Canal Plus Group is aiming to forge strategic alliances to increase the volume of premium content it distributes and ramp up its subscriber base.

Since launching in Dec. 2014, Netflix has lured over five million subscribers. One of the keys to the streamer’s success in France was scoring distribution deals with all of France’s telco services, Orange, SFR, Bouygues and Free, to gain access to set-top boxes. Amazon Prime Video, meanwhile, recently signed a deal with SFR and is negotiating with other French telcos.

Canal Plus Group previously signed distribution pacts with a pair of major French telco operators, Free and Orange, its former rival in Oct. 2016. Through those two deals, Canal Plus was able to boost subscriptions significantly.

The French pay TV group has been going through a rough patch, having lost important and pricey sports rights such as the French Premier League soccer matches to deep-pocketed players. The pay TV service recently announced its plan to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of about 500 jobs.

Earlier this year, Canal Plus launched Canal Plus Series, an OTT channel dedicated to scripted shows, as well as lower-priced packages to compete with streaming services.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Canal Plus

    Netflix in Talks to Sign Distribution Deal With Canal Plus

    Netflix is in final negotiations to sign a distribution deal with Canal Plus Group, France’s leading pay TV group, Variety has confirmed. Although Netflix has contributed to the continued decline of Canal Plus Group’s domestic subscriber base, a partnership with the streaming service could benefit Canal Plus Group, allowing it to distribute Netflix as part [...]

  • The Lion King

    Despite 'The Lion King,' 'Spider-Man' and Other Hits, Summer Box Office Slips 2%

    Even with an impressive number of billion-dollar blockbusters, the 2019 summer box office won’t be one for the record books. Popcorn season, the four-month stretch between May and August, generated $4.32 billion in ticket sales in North America, marking a 2% decline from last year’s $4.41 billion, according to Comscore. The summer box office has [...]

  • The Perfect Candidate

    Venice Releases New Data on Gender Gap in European Film Industry

    The Venice Film Festival tried to take a concrete step toward promoting gender parity in film by hosting a panel Monday at which a wide range of data on the situation in Europe was provided that could provide a baseline for further action at an industry level. In some of the key findings: – 29% [...]

  • No. 7 Cherry Lane

    Venice Film Review: 'No. 7 Cherry Lane'

    Cherries aren’t the first fruit that come to mind when watching “No. 7 Cherry Lane.” In an entirely welcome way, veteran Hong Kong auteur Yonfan’s first film in a decade (as well as his first foray into feature animation) can better be described as a bowl of bright, aromatic and very, very ripe bananas. As [...]

  • Tim Robbins Makes Impact With Venice

    Tim Robbins Makes Positive Impact With Venice Festival Doc '45 Seconds of Laughter'

    Tim Robbins’ documentary “45 Seconds of Laughter,” which premieres Sept. 3 in Venice, follows a group of prisoners in a California facility as they take part in drama workshops led by Robbins’ troupe The Actors’ Gang. In the film, covering 10 sessions over an eight-month period, the inmates reconnect with emotions long buried and form [...]

  • Venice: Bac Films Boosts International Sales

    Venice: Bac Films Boosts International Sales Team

    Bac Films, the Paris-based film group behind the Venice Horizons title “My Days of Glory,” has bolstered its international sales division with a new team topped by Marine Goulois and Andrea Dos Santos. Goulois previously worked at SND, the sales arm of the commercial network M6, and Les Films du Losange, while Dos Santos worked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad