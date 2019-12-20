NENT Group and NBCUniversal Sign Content Partnership for Kids, Family Programming

Following NENT Group and NBCUniversal’s long-term content partnership signed earlier this year, the two companies have inked a first-window deal for kids and family programming.

Under the agreement, NENT Group will distribute NBCUniversal’s kids series and family content and DreamWorks Animation film catalogue on Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels.

As part of the deal, NENT Group will have first-window rights in the Nordic region to NBCUniversal titles such as “Where’s Waldo?,” “Cleopatra in Space,” “Dragons: Defenders of Berk” and “Curious George,” as well as DreamWorks Animation blockbuster Shrek,” “Trolls,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Boss Baby” franchises; on top of library titles from Illumination, such as the “Sing” and “Despicable Me” franchises.

“High-quality kids content is a cornerstone of Viaplay’s unique offering, and this latest agreement with NBCUniversal means that our younger viewers can experience even more fantastic entertainment featuring their favourite characters,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group CCO. “We look forward to bringing the best of Hollywood to audiences of all ages across the Nordic region for years to come,” said Wallestam.

Belinda Menendez, the president and chief revenue officer for NBCUniversal Global Distribution and International, said NENT Group’s “viewers already have access to our blockbuster hits and award-winning feature films, in addition to fan favourite scripted and unscripted shows, but now they will also be amongst the first in the Nordics to enjoy our family friendly animated movies and TV series.”