×

NENT Group and NBCUniversal Sign Content Partnership for Kids, Family Programming

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following NENT Group and NBCUniversal’s long-term content partnership signed earlier this year, the two companies have inked a first-window deal for kids and family programming.

Under the agreement, NENT Group will distribute NBCUniversal’s kids series and family content and DreamWorks Animation film catalogue on Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels.

As part of the deal, NENT Group will have first-window rights in the Nordic region to NBCUniversal titles such as “Where’s Waldo?,” “Cleopatra in Space,” “Dragons: Defenders of Berk” and “Curious George,” as well as DreamWorks Animation blockbuster Shrek,” “Trolls,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Boss Baby” franchises; on top of library titles from Illumination, such as the “Sing” and “Despicable Me” franchises.

“High-quality kids content is a cornerstone of Viaplay’s unique offering, and this latest agreement with NBCUniversal means that our younger viewers can experience even more fantastic entertainment featuring their favourite characters,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group CCO. “We look forward to bringing the best of Hollywood to audiences of all ages across the Nordic region for years to come,” said Wallestam.

Belinda Menendez, the president and chief revenue officer for NBCUniversal Global Distribution and International, said NENT Group’s “viewers already have access to our blockbuster hits and award-winning feature films, in addition to fan favourite scripted and unscripted shows, but now they will also be amongst the first in the Nordics to enjoy our family friendly animated movies and TV series.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • NENT Group and NBCUniversal Sign Content

    NENT Group and NBCUniversal Sign Content Partnership for Kids, Family Programming

    Following NENT Group and NBCUniversal’s long-term content partnership signed earlier this year, the two companies have inked a first-window deal for kids and family programming. Under the agreement, NENT Group will distribute NBCUniversal’s kids series and family content and DreamWorks Animation film catalogue on Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels. As part of the [...]

  • Rey (Daisy Ridley) n STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Flops in China on Friday Debut

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is expected to the biggest film of the weekend globally and in North America, where an opening weekend of $170 million-$200 million is likely. But in China, it’s on course to be the weakest-performing installment of the new batch of “Star Wars” films. On Friday, in its first official [...]

  • Scream 4 Movie

    ViacomCBS Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

    ViacomCBS is close to a deal to buy a minority stake in Miramax, according to two individuals with knowledge of the talks. The pact could be finalized as early as Friday. The investment is said to be in the neighborhood of $100 million. As part of the arrangement, ViacomCBS will have the right to distribute [...]

  • Edgar Wright Hails Rian Johnson's 'Fiendishly

    Edgar Wright Hails Rian Johnson's 'Fiendishly Plotted' 'Knives Out'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  It’s a pleasure to write this particular piece about Rian Johnson as over the last 10 years or so, he’s become one of my best friends in Hollywood; the perfect person to talk to at 8 a.m. over coffee or [...]

  • Sam Mendes 1917 Premiere

    Why '1917' Director Sam Mendes Warns Against Forgetting the Lessons of WWI

    Though Sam Mendes’ epic war drama “1917” was largely inspired by the real-life experiences of his paternal grandfather, a World War I veteran, the director was driven by a greater motivation when telling the film’s story. Mendes explained that he feared WWI, once deemed “the war to end all wars,” and the lessons learned from [...]

  • Best Films of the Decade

    The Best Films of the Decade

    Ten years ago, Netflix was an innocuous DVD-by-mail company, the Marvel tsunami was just testing the water with “Iron Man” and “Thor,” and the “Star Wars” empire still belonged to George Lucas, not Disney. The only celebrity to become President of the United States was “Bedtime for Bonzo” star Ronald Reagan, Amazon was a place [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad