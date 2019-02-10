‘Mrs. Lowry & Son,’ With Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall, Sells to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian O’Shea’s The Exchange has sold Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall starrer “Mrs. Lowry & Son,” about the British artist L.S. Lowry, to several major territories.

Distribution rights were picked up by Rialto in Australia, DDDream Intl. in China, Paradiso in Benelux, Notorious in Italy, Sky Digi in Taiwan, and Shoval in Israel. The airline rights were acquired by Cinesky.

The film, scripted by Martyn Hesford, BAFTA-nominated for “Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!,” is an “intimate and humorous” drama about the unhappy relationship between Lowry (Spall) and his bed-ridden yet controlling mother, Elizabeth (Redgrave).

The project was directed by Adrian Noble, the former director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and was produced by Debbie Gray from Genesius Pictures (“Northern Soul”).

The Exchange’s Berlin market lineup includes “Seacole,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthingon, Drew Barrymore’s “The Stand-In,” AFI Fest audience award-winner “The Biggest Little Farm” and sci-fi thriller “Warning,” starring Alex Pettyfer, Charlotte Le Bon, Laura Harrier and Lana Condor.