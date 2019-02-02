Movistar +, Studiocanal, Bambu Team on ‘En el corredor de la muerte’

MADRID — Telefonica’s Movistar +, Studiocanal, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, and Madrid’s Bambu Producciones (“Grand Hotel,” “Velvet,” “The Cable Girls) are teaming for new Movistar + Original Series “En el corredor de la muerte” (“On Death Row”).

Movistar +, Telefonica’s pay TV unit, and Bambú, Spain’s premier producer of Netflix originals, are producing; European production-distribution powerhouse Studiocanal co-produces and will handle international sales, Movistar + announced Friday. It also made available a first still from the series.

Billed as the struggle of a man to prove his innocence, and of family who never gave up on him, “Corredor” marks the second three-way collaboration between Movistar +, Studiocanal and Bambú on a Movistar + original after Studiocanal acquired world sales rights outside Spain on “Instinto,” a wider-audience love/sexual passion drama produced by Bambú and starring Mario Casas.

The deal makes good on Studiocanal’s minority equity stake in Bambú, announced in April 2016, along with similar participations in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sunny March and Urban Myth.

It also represents Movistar +’s second co-production, after the now Banijay-sold “Hierro,” co-produced with Arte and Atlantique Prods., as Movistar + rings the changes on its production and distribution of series on a pragmatic title-by-title manner.

Created by Bambu founder Ramón Campos and Gema R. Niera, the creators of “Gran Hotel” and “Velvet” – among the first Spanish series to suggest massive audience in Latin America for Spanish originals, as well as Diego Sotelo – the four-part “En el corredor de la muerte” is based on a book by Nacho Carretero, whose non-fiction “Fariña” inspired Bambu’s series of the same title, one of Spain’s biggest primetime hits in 2018.

“En el corridor de al muerte” re-creates the real life story of Pablo Ibar, who was found guilty of triple homicide in Florida in 1994 and has spent 15 years on Death Row. A retrial in January saw a U.S. judge reiterate the verdict. Ibar’s sentence will be announced on Feb. 25.

Miguel Angel Silvestre (“Sense8,” “Narcos”) plays Ibar. Currently in production, the miniseries is directed by Carlos Marqués Marcet, whose credits include SXSW Spaecial Jury prize winner “10,000 Km.” Ramon Aguirre plays Ibar’s father, Marisé Alvarez his girl-friend and then wife, Laura de la Uz his mother.