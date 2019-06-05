×
Morena Baccarin to Star in Sci-Fi Comedy Series for NENT Group’s Viaplay (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: ATTILA NAGY WEINER

Morena Baccarin (“Homeland,” “Deadpool”) is set to star in “Home Invasion,” a science-fiction comedy series produced by NENT Group’s Brain Academy (“Conspiracy of Silence”).

The six-part English language series will also star Johan Glans (“Swedish Dicks”) and John Noble (“Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”). “Home Invasion” will premiere across the Nordics in 2020 exclusively on NENT Group’s
ambitious streaming service, “Viaplay.”

Don Bitters (“House of Cards”) will direct and create the visual effects for “Home Invasion.” It’s executive produced by Melanie DiPietro at Brain Academy.

“Home Invasion” will center on a normal family made up of aliens sent to invade Earth. The series tells the story of two burglars who breaks into a house who find themselves face to face with an absurd close encounter.

“NENT Group has a unique ability to bring together talent from all over the world to tell fascinating stories with a Nordic twist. Unexpected meetings are at the heart of this highly entertaining series, which combines sci- fi with comedy and personal predicaments with cosmic conflict,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Viaplay CEO.

Mejlhede Andersen said the series will be “raising (Viaplay’s) conceptual and visual ambitions yet again (as) NENT Group’s original productions continue to go global in terms of themes, partnerships and audiences.”

“Home Invasion” is one of the 20 original productions launched by NENT Group every year. The show also illustrates NENT Group’s push into English-language series. The banner’s slate also includes “The Professionals,” a loose remake of “Soldiers of Fortune” with Brendan Fraser. Viaplay is also partnering up with France’s Canal Plus and Germany’s ZDF on a Måns Mårlind’s “Shadowplay,” an English language thriller set in post-war Berlin.

