‘Moonfall’ Among Films Acquired by KKR-Fred Kogel’s New Company

Roland Emmerich’s action-packed disaster movie “Moonfall” has been acquired by the joint venture between KKR and Fred Kogel. The unnamed new company, which will emerge from Tele München Group (TMG), Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film, will handle the theatrical release of “Moonfall” in Germany.

“Moonfall,” which was written by Emmerich, Spenser Cohen (“Extinction”) and Harald Kloser (“2012”, “10,000 BC”), is one of the several titles picked up by the new German banner rolling off Cannes.

Other films acquired by the joint venture include Robert Lorenz (“Trouble with the Curve”)’s “Minuteman” with Liam Neeson (“Taken”); Philip John (“Outlander”)’s “Let There Be Rock;” Derrick Borte (“American Dreamer”)’s “Unhinged;” and Jon S. Baird’s (“Stan & Ollie”) “Rotchild.”

Written by Chris Charles (“The Small Assassin”) and Danny Kravitz (“Power of Attorney”), “Minuteman” is an adrenaline-charged action thriller in which Neeson (pictured) plays a Vietnam veteran who takes a child to safety from the killers of a drug cartel.

Related The Match Factory Sells Marco Bellocchio's 'The Traitor' Around The World Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' with Robert Pattinson

“Let There Be Rock” is a feel-good comedy about a young man who returns to the small town of his childhood to attend his father’s funeral and commits a burglary, leading him to get caught. Instead of the usual punishment, the judge sends the group into the local men’s choir for half a year.

“Unhinged,” which is produced by Primetime Emmy Award winner and producer Lisa Ellzey (“Warrior”) and Oscar-winner Russell Crowe (“The Mummy”), is a merciless thriller in which a young woman messes up in the morning traffic chaos with a driver whose nerves are even sharper than her own.

“Rotchild” is a black comedy starring Shia LaBeouf (“Transformers”) and Mel Gibson). The story was written by John Patton Ford (“Patrol”).

All titles will be released theatrically in Germany by the dedicated unit of the newly-formed company.