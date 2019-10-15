×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Media Musketeers Partners With Alliance Entreprendre to Bolster TV Production Input (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Media Musketeers
CREDIT: Media Musketeers

Media Musketeers, the European banner launched a year and a half ago by former Apple and Warner Bros. executives, is joining forces with France’s Alliance Entreprendre to bolster is ambitious TV production strategy over the next five years.

Media Musketeers, created by former Apple execs Sebastien Janin and Andy Docherty and ex-Warner Bros. exec Chris Law, is welcoming Alliance Entreprendre as its new shareholder with a 20% stake in the company. With Alliance Entreprendre on board, Media Musketeers aims at developing and producing content for a value of up to €1 billion over the next five years.

Working in partnership with Alliance Entreprendre and their other investor Entourage Ventures, Media Musketeers plans to release up to eight TV series per year, kicking off with Stanley Kubrick’s “God Fearing Man,” and “Pulse,” an scripted series set in Africa. The producers told Variety they will soon be announcing the cast and attaching a big-name director for “God Fearing Man” which Media Musketeers is producing with the independent outfit Forlan Films.

Although the first two shows are being developed in English, the company is also interesting in making premium local dramas in foreign languages, said Janin, who added that the banner is also looking to expand into feature films at some point. The idea, explained Janin, is use the financial ressources provided by Alliance Entreprendre to develop projects independently without having to work with a broadcaster or streaming service from the get-go.

“Alliance Entreprendre’s financial commitment (…) and sector knowledge will enable us to speed up the process of supporting broadcasters and giving creative freedom to producers, thus bringing our projects to life as envisaged,” said Patrick Swiderski of Media Musketeers.

Alliance Entreprendre is a Paris-based private equity firm which already boasts stakes in several thriving companies in Europe, including the TV sales banners APC and Federation Entertainment, as well as the pan-European film and TV group Playtime.

It’s partnership with Media Musketeers underscores Alliance Entreprendre’s ambition to bolster its international strategy and link up with dynamic media companies which own IP’s.

“With their considerable experience and innovative approach, and with the help of our investment, ‘Media Musketeers’ will be able create and own IP for distribution in the international television market,” said Antoine Bodet of Alliance Entreprendre.

Under the deal, Bodet and Benjamin Duprez of Alliance Entreprendre will take a seat on the Media
Musketeers board with immediate effect.

Media Musketeers are attending Mipcom and are negotiating pre-sales, licensing and co-production partnerships for both “God Fearing Man” and “Pulse.”

More Film

  • Nicolas Cage Hainan International Film Festival

    China's Hainan Film Festival Launches Golden Coconut Competition

    The deep-pocketed, government-run Hainan Island International Film Festival has launched a new competition section for its second iteration, set to take place from December 1-8. This year, ten ‘Golden Coconut Awards’ will be given out across three categories of films: feature-length, feature documentaries, and fictional shorts. Prizes will be presented for best picture, best director, [...]

  • Panda

    France's Troisième Œil Teams With China's CICC on Richard Dale's 'Panda Kingdom' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Troisième Œil Productions is teaming with Chinese partners to make its first international co-production with the premium documentary “Panda Kingdom,” and has brought BAFTA-winning director Richard Dale on board to helm it. The outfits China Aviation Pictures and CICC are co-producing the documentary with Troisième Œil Productions. The docu feature will explore the captive breeding [...]

  • Andhadhun receives AACTA nomination

    Indian and Chinese Titles Dominate AACTA Asian Award Nominations

    Three Indian and three mainland Chinese films are among the nine feature movies shortlisted for the Best Asian Film Award by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. The Indian selections are box office hit “Andhadhun,” “Super Deluxe, and “Gully Boy,” which premiered in February at the Berlin festival. The Chinese trio includes “Shadow,” [...]

  • Fernando Meirelles The Two Popes

    Film News Roundup: 'The Two Popes' Wins Audience Award at Miami Festival

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Two Popes” wins an audience award, “A Night with Janis Joplin” and “Fittest in Dubai” get releases, Artists First reorganizes, SAG-AFTRA expands its headquarters and Film Fest 919 announces its winners. AUDIENCE AWARD Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes” has won the audience award at the Miami Gems Film Festival. [...]

  • Scotty Bowers

    Scotty Bowers, Old Hollywood's Sexual Matchmaker, Dies at 96

    Scotty Bowers, a “sexual matchmaker” for dozens of stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood who wrote about his colorful — and sometimes unbelivable — life in his memoir “Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars,” died at his Laurel Canyon home on Sunday. He was 96. The [...]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Entertainment Introducing On-Demand Movie Service

    AMC Entertainment will introduce an online video store in the United States on Tuesday. Adam Aron, AMC’s president and chief executive, said that the AMC Theaters On Demand will offer about 2,000 films for sale or rent after their theatrical runs — much like Amazon or iTunes. Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony and Paramount have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad