Market for European Films to Launch at Miami Film Festival

European Film Promotion, an agency that acts as a champion for European cinema around the world, has joined with Gallic film promotion agency UniFrance and the Miami Film Festival to launch a sales market for European films targeting Latin American buyers, to be called the Miami Film Market — Mercado Del Cine Frances y Europeo.

At the Toronto Film Festival, EFP’s Sonja Heinen, Miami Film Festival’s Jaie Laplante and UniFrance’s Gilles Renouard finalized their partnership on the market, which will be held at the Miami Film Festival in March.

The market builds on the Mercado del Cine Francés, run by UniFrance for the past three years in partnership with the festival. The new event will be open to films from the whole of Europe by bringing together 20 Europe-based sales companies with 30 buyers from Latin America for screenings of 20 titles (10 French and 10 from other European countries), followed by individual meetings, in order to boost the promotion and sales of these new films, as well as additional catalog titles from Europe, to Latin America.

The market, which is made possible thanks to the support of the Creative Europe — MEDIA Program of the European Union, is scheduled to take place from March 8-11.

Heinen, managing director of EFP, said: “To push into the Latin American market, something EFP has been aiming to do for quite a while, is rather important in our endeavor to promote European films outside of Europe […] This is what EFP is all about, to jointly present bigger, stronger and more diverse portfolios of films to countries outside of Europe. And the Miami Film Festival with its strong focus on Latin America, provides a welcoming, very individual and perfect setting for it.”