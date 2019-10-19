×

‘Gomorrah’ Star Salvatore Esposito Set For De Serio Twins’ ‘The Stonebreaker’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Backstage in Puglia del film SPACCAPIETRE: nel cast Salvatore Esposito, il Genny Savastano di 'Gomorra' Bari 1 giugno 2019Al via le riprese a Bari del film 'Spaccapietre': nel cast Salvatore Esposito, il Genny Savastano di 'Gomorra'Girato fino al 6 luglio tra il capoluogo, Spinazzola e Pulsano, la pellicola di Gianluca e Massimiliano De Serio. Al centro delle riprese, le conseguenze per la morte di una bracciante.Foto Kash Gabriele Torsello
CREDIT: KASH GABRIELE TORSELLO courtesy MIA

Salvatore Esposito, the Italian star who plays young mob boss Genny Savastano in Italy’s hit TV series “Gomorrah,” will soon be hitting the big screen toplining upcoming drama “The Stonebreaker” by twin directorial duo Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, who are known internationally for “Seven Acts of Mercy.”

The De Serio twins are now in post on “Stonebreaker” in which Esposito plays Giuseppe an exploited laborer in Italy’s South contending with raising his young son after the sudden death of the kid’s mother who is also Giuseppe’s wife.

The twist is that Giuseppe, who is blind in one eye, promises his son that his mother will come back from the dead. He must find a way to keep this promise.

Producer Alessandro Borrelli, who presented the pic to buyers in the What’s Next Italy section at Rome’s MIA market, says “Stonebreaker” combines strong social and father-and-son drama elements with the twin directors’ distinctive tone and vision. “Stonebreaker” is expected to hit the international festival circuit next year.

The director of photography is France’s Antoine Héberlé, a Lumiere Award prizewinner for Stéphane Brizé’s “A Woman’s Life.” The film’s editor is Italy’s Stefano Cravero (“Nico, 1988”).

“Seven Acts of Mercy,” which was the De Serio’s debut feature,  made a splash on the festival circuit after premiering in competition in Locarno in 2011. The twins were subsequently at Venice in 2016 with the doc “River Memories,” about one of the largest shanty towns in Europe, on the banks of the river Stura in Turin.

“Stonebreaker” was shot in Italy’s Apulia region on Italy’s heel, areas of which are know for the exploitation of mostly migrant field workers, an underworld the film explores in depth and which is also key to its aesthetic. Pic is co-produced by Borrelli’s La Sarraz Pictures and France’s Shellac Sud (“Martin Eden”) with support from RAI Cinema and the Apulia Film Commission.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Backstage in Puglia del film SPACCAPIETRE:

    'Gomorrah' Star Salvatore Esposito Set For De Serio Twins' 'The Stonebreaker'

    Salvatore Esposito, the Italian star who plays young mob boss Genny Savastano in Italy’s hit TV series “Gomorrah,” will soon be hitting the big screen toplining upcoming drama “The Stonebreaker” by twin directorial duo Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, who are known internationally for “Seven Acts of Mercy.” The De Serio twins are now in post on “Stonebreaker” [...]

  • Angelina Jolie is Maleficent in Disney’s

    Box Office: 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Tops 'Joker,' 'Zombieland'

    “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is on track to give Disney another first place finish after scoring $12.5 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales. If estimates hold, the Angelina Jolie-led film should finish the weekend with about $38 million — well below earlier forecasts but enough to top holdover “Joker” and fellow newcomer “Zombieland: Double Tap.” [...]

  • Maelle Arnaud

    Lumière Chief Programmer Maelle Arnaud: 'Film History Doesn't Have Parity'

    LYON, France   — As the Lumière Institute’s head programmer since 2001, Maelle Arnaud helped launched the Lumière Festival in 2009 and has watched it grow in international esteem over the decade that followed. This year, the festival ran 190 films across 424 screenings in theaters all over town. The festival will come to a [...]

  • Girl with Green Eyes

    Talking Pictures TV: Bringing the Past Back to Life in the U.K.

    LYON, France – Since its launch in 2015, Talking Pictures TV has become the fastest-growing independent channel in the U.K. with a growing library of British film and TV titles that span five decades, according to founder Noel Cronin. Noel Cronin attended the Lumière Festival’s International Classic Film Market (MIFC) in Lyon, France, where he [...]

  • Wings of Desire

    German Heritage Sector Applauds Increased Digitization, Preservation Funding

    LYON, France  — Germany’s film heritage sector is celebrating a new federal and state-funded initiative launching in January that will provide €10 million ($11.15 million) a year towards the digitization and preservation of feature films. Rainer Rother, the artistic director of the Deutsche Kinemathek, outlined the plan at a panel discussion at the Lumière Festival’s [...]

  • 'QT8: Quentin Tarantino, The First Eight'

    Film Review: 'QT8: Quentin Tarantino, The First Eight'

    In one of the intermittent revealing moments in “QT8: Quentin Tarantino, The First Eight,” a documentary about the films of Quentin Tarantino that’s like a familiar but tasty sundae for Quentin fans, we see Tarantino on the set of “Pulp Fiction,” shooting the iconic dance contest at Jack Rabbit Slim’s. As John Travolta and Uma [...]

  • Zombieland Double Tap

    Why Emma Stone Was Haunted by Fear of Vomiting While Shooting 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

    SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains a slight spoiler for “Zombieland: Double Tap.” The zombie slayers are back! Ten years after Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin first killed dead people walking in “Zombieland,” they’ve reunited for “Zombieland: Double Tap.” “You take stock of your life a little bit,” Stone says of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad