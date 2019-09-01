×

‘The Laundromat’ Is the Story of a Dark Joke ‘Being Played on All of Us,’ Says Meryl Streep

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Laundromat Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Claudette Barius/Netflix

The Laundromat” is the story of a terrible joke “that’s being played on all of us,” Meryl Streep, one of the film’s stars, said Sunday.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Netflix movie takes a blackly comic look at the investigation into the Panama Papers, a trove of documents that were leaked to journalists in 2016 and that revealed global schemes set up by a Panamanian law firm to help companies and rich clients around the world avoid billions of dollars in taxes. Streep plays a middle-class woman who is cheated of money she’s owed and starts asking uncomfortable questions.

Although the approach is humorous in many ways, the subject matter is deadly serious, both Soderbergh and Streep said Sunday in Venice, where the Netflix film is having its world premiere. “This is an entertaining, flash, funny way of telling a very, very dark, black-hearted joke, a joke that’s being played on all of us,” Streep said.

Related

She added that the crimes revealed in the Panama Papers were not victimless, citing the example of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who was using the Panama Papers to investigate corruption when she was killed by a car bomb in 2017. “Some people died for it,” Streep said. “This movie is fun, it’s funny, but it’s really, really important.”

Soderbergh cited “Dr. Strangelove,” which took on the nuclear arms race in a comedic way, as an inspiration for “The Laundromat.”

“We decided that a dark comedy would have the best possible chance of remaining in the minds of the viewers and also gave us the opportunity to use the complexity of these kind of financial activities almost as a joke, almost as a setup for a punchline,” Soderbergh said. “Otherwise…[viewers] would feel as if they were being educated as opposed to entertained.”

Besides Streep, the film stars Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas as the founders of the law firm at the center of the story. Oldman said that “The Laundromat” was well-served by being a Netflix title, because the streaming giant’s global footprint would help the film and its underlying message reach a worldwide audience. “If you’ve got something this serious, you want to get that out to as many people” as possible, said Oldman, who won the best actor Oscar last year for “Darkest Hour.”

Streep said that her character has powerful personal reasons to mount a crusade. “Grief is a great motivator,” the multiple-Oscar-winning actress said. “The parents of the children shot at Parkland High School, the parents of the children shot at Newtown, Conn., those people don’t stop; they don’t stop in trying to change the world. If it’s personal, you don’t stop, and we rely on those people, when it really counts, to save us all.”

Streep, who has recently been seen in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” said that the size of the screen no longer matters in terms of the work she chooses.

“We’ll all be appearing on screens right here soon, right?” she said, looking down at her watch. “The size doesn’t even compute anymore. I mean, I’d rather see it big, but the kids these days, they don’t care.”

“The Laundromat” is an adaptation of Jake Bernstein’s book “Secrecy World.” Following Saturday’s premiere on the Lido, it heads to Toronto and will be released theatrically before being put on Netflix’s platform.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Angel Has Fallen

    'Angel Has Fallen' Leads Modest Labor Day Weekend Box Office

    Gerard Butler’s “Angel Has Fallen” easily topped the Labor Day holiday weekend with $14.8 million at 3,336 locations in North America, for an 11-day total of nearly $44 million. The Lionsgate-Millennium title, the third entry in the action franchise, stars Butler as a Secret Service Agent trying to clear his name after being framed for [...]

  • Martin Eden

    Venice Film Review: 'Martin Eden'

    Jack London is one of those writers who lost their place in the pantheon of greats at home but remains a major early 20th-century author in Europe. Though best known in the States for his wilderness novels, London’s key novel is “Martin Eden,” a semi-autobiographical work tracing his background from unschooled sailor to celebrated writer, [...]

  • Canal Plus

    Netflix in Talks to Sign Distribution Deal With Canal Plus

    Netflix is in final negotiations to sign a distribution deal with Canal Plus Group, France’s leading pay TV group, Variety has confirmed. Although Netflix has contributed to the continued decline of Canal Plus Group’s domestic subscriber base, a partnership with the streaming service could benefit Canal Plus Group, allowing it to distribute Netflix as part [...]

  • The Lion King

    Despite 'The Lion King,' 'Spider-Man' and Other Hits, Summer Box Office Slips 2%

    Even with an impressive number of billion-dollar blockbusters, the 2019 summer box office won’t be one for the record books. Popcorn season, the four-month stretch between May and August, generated $4.32 billion in ticket sales in North America, marking a 2% decline from last year’s $4.41 billion, according to Comscore. The summer box office has [...]

  • The Perfect Candidate

    Venice Releases New Data on Gender Gap in European Film Industry

    The Venice Film Festival tried to take a concrete step toward promoting gender parity in film by hosting a panel Monday at which a wide range of data on the situation in Europe was provided that could provide a baseline for further action at an industry level. In some of the key findings: – 29% [...]

  • No. 7 Cherry Lane

    Venice Film Review: 'No. 7 Cherry Lane'

    Cherries aren’t the first fruit that come to mind when watching “No. 7 Cherry Lane.” In an entirely welcome way, veteran Hong Kong auteur Yonfan’s first film in a decade (as well as his first foray into feature animation) can better be described as a bowl of bright, aromatic and very, very ripe bananas. As [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad